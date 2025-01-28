Arsenal are still 'pushing' to sign Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak and are expected to ramp up their efforts this summer, the Daily Mail reports.

The 25-year-old is valued at £120 million by the Magpies after they paid a club record £63 million fee to sign the Swedish international in 2022 following their Saudi-backed takeover., which could prove a major stumbling block for any interested clubs including the Gunners.

Widely regarded as the best striker in the Premier League this season, Isak has scored 19 goals in all competitions so far, most recently grabbing a brace away at Southampton.

Arsenal Want Isak in the Summer

Gunners pushing for a deal for the Swede

However, PSR concerns have limited Eddie Howe's ability to spend big in subsequent transfer windows, prompting speculation that Isak could leave Tyneside if the club can't match his ambitions with a renewal of his £120,000-per-week contract currently stalling.

The Gunners meanwhile have been crying out for a prolific goalscorer this season, with regular strikers Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus proving to be wasteful between the posts. The Brazilian has suffered a serious knee injury too, leaving Mikel Arteta short of options and a move for Isak has been eyed.

With this in mind, reports have suggested that Arsenal are looking at Isak with a view to a future move, while the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Jonathan David have also been mentioned.

Alexander Isak 24/25 Stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 20 15 5 League Cup 4 2 0

But according to a fresh report the Gunners have been 'pushing' to seal a deal for Isak ahead of the February 3rd deadline, despite the nine-figure asking price being an obstacle.

Newcastle are desperate to keep hold of him however, with Howe describing him as "world-class", and a deal is seen as unlikely for the January window. Fabrizio Romano has previously described Isak as Arteta's "dream" signing, so it's likely they'll return for his services in the summer if they're unsuccessful this month.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 28/01/2025.