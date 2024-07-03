Highlights Arsenal targets Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori as a central defender.

Arsenal's transfer window could be about to heat up with some new signings ahead of what fans hope will be another Premier League title push - and they've taken positive steps in announcing the arrival of a central defender, with Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori thought to be on a three-man shortlist of stars to bring in according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Calafiori, who has been described as 'world-class', has enjoyed a superb campaign for the Italian outfit, and his strong form in getting Thiago Motta's men into the Champions League has seen clubs all across the continent take an interest in him. That was before EURO 2024, where despite Italy being knocked out of the tournament, he has passed with flying colours in his first international tournament leading to increased interest in his signature. Arsenal are one of those clubs, and Romano has stated that the Gunners have completed a three-man defensive shortlist, which Calafiori has made his way onto.

Riccardo Calafiori is on Arsenal's Shortlist

Calafiori is clearly a player that Mikel Arteta wants

The first report on Wednesday from Romano states that Arsenal have presented a long-term proposal to the defender after their interest in securing his services was revealed last week.

Mikel Arteta has approved the Italian defender as part of a list that has seen them overwatch three defensive targets for the summer window, whilst the Gunners also have a strong relationship with Bologna after securing a deal to bring Takehiro Tomiyasu to the club three years ago.

Riccardo Calafiori's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 3rd Assists 5 1st Blocks Per Game 0.4 3rd Tackles Per Game 1.6 =5th Interceptions Per Game 1.7 1st Match rating 6.99 2nd

Bologna will request a fee of £43million for his services according to Romano, though there has still not been any formal offer made to take him to north London. It's thought that the Italian is opening to joining Arsenal if they can agree terms with the Serie A club, despite Calafiori's reported preference previously being Juventus - though Arsenal are now firmly in the race.

Chelsea remain in the hunt for his signature after making their intentions clear, and the Gunners alongside the Blues are the only two clubs in the race for his signature which could see them battle one another to land their man. Chelsea meanwhile, would offer players as part of the deal, though it remains to be seen who they will suggest in a player-plus-cash bid.

Romano: Arteta is Pushing For Riccardo Calafiori

The Gunners boss has been after a new centre-back

Speaking on his Playback video, Romano stated that Arteta is seriously pushing for Calafiori's signing ahead of a summer move. He said:

"Arsenal are really attacking the situation for Riccardo Calafiori. After interest was confirmed last week, the same also for Chelsea, Arsenal have presented their project to Calafiori and his agents. There is a proposal in terms of the players' side on the table from Arsenal - they are very serious for Calafiori, and it is a long-term proposal. "Why are Arsenal so serious? Because there is also Mikel Arteta. The manager is pushing for this possibility, and has approved Calafiori as one of the three players they have in the shortlist. "There is still no formal proposal to Bologna from Arsenal, it's just a negotiation at the moment on the players' side. All we can see is that Arsenal feel Calafiori is open to joining them this summer. So the player is ready to give green light to Arsenal as well as he did for Juventus."

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-07-24.