Highlights Arsenal have launced a 'monster' offer to sign Bologna defender. Riccardo Calafiori.

The Gunners are ready to quadruple the Italy international's salary by offering a €4 million-per-year deal.

Calafiori's impressive performances at Euro 2024 have caught the attention of top clubs, including Chelsea.

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are looking to bolster their central defensive ranks this summer and, according to reports in Italy, they have offered a ‘monster’ bid - worth in the region of €4 million-per-year - for Bologna youngster Riccardo Calafiori.

Despite having William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of the Gunners back line, the aforementioned Spanish tactician is keen to add further bodies ahead of an all-important season, in which they hope to knock Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City off their perch.

After finishing two points off the pace in 2023/24, and five behind City in 2022/23, adding some further solidity to the defence, which will be stationed in front of last campaign’s Golden Glove winner, David Raya.

Arsenal Offer ‘Monster’ Bid for Calafiori

Rapid conclusion on the back of Chelsea interest

Close

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Bologna have been offered a ‘monster’ bid for the glittering 22-year-old, which is believed to be in the region of £46.6 million (€55m). The ‘very detailed’ package, which includes add-ons and bonuses, was put together in the hope of a rapid conclusion.

The report suggested that Calafiori has accepted a €4 million-per-year contract on a four-year deal which will see him quadruple his current salary. Arteta and his entourage have ensured they have progressed with a deal quickly after learning of Chelsea’s interest on the back of an impressive campaign at Euro 2024.

In fact, former Germany international Christoph Kramer claimed that he was the 'best player' of the tournament, saying:

“I never tire of saying it: he is the best player of this European Championship. He doesn’t tackle if he doesn’t have to. He doesn’t shoot the ball under the stadium roof if he doesn’t have to."

Not only for his native Italy, but his string of impressive performances for the Rossoblu, piquing the attention of top sides across the continent. In 2023/24 alone, Rome-born Calafiori notched two goals and five assists in 37 games across all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Calafiori’s five-assist haul in the 2023/24 Serie A season was the most of any Bologna squad.

Ahead of an important campaign, Arsenal’s negotiation for Calafiori is now able to enter its most important stage with the club’s brass looking to secure him as their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Related Riccardo Calafiori ‘Gives Green Light’ to Arsenal Move The 22-year-old is excited by the possibility of working under Mikel Arteta.

Of what Bologna will earn from the central defender’s sale, his former club, Basel, will earn 50% of the capital gain, which enticed the Serie A to run up his price as much as possible.

Able to play both centrally and on the flanks of the back four, the five-cap Italy international will offer Arteta and Co a layer of possibility, especially with the left-back being identified as a problem position in recent years.

Emile Smith Rowe Draws Attention From Crystal Palace

Gunners rejected £30m bid from Fulham

Close

Alongside incomings, Arsenal will be keen to offload those deemed surplus to requirements as Arteta continues to build on his young and hungry star-studded squad. Potentially on the chopping block is Emile Smith Rowe, who racked up just 475 minutes of action last term.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, exclusively speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace are interested in the Hale End graduate. A 16-cap England international, Smith Rowe has struggled to dislodge the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard from their respective positions.

Smith Rowe - Senior Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Arsenal 115 18 13 2 0 Arsenal U21 28 8 6 0 0 Arsenal U18 27 13 2 0 0 Huddersfield Town 19 2 3 1 0 RB Leipzig 3 0 0 0 0

London-born Smith Rowe, 23, has also attracted interest from Fulham, though the Cottagers’ £30 million-worth efforts to snare the midfielder were swiftly snubbed, while Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that he will not be able to work his way back into the Arsenal starting line-up.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 05/07/2024