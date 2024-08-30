Arsenal could yet sign Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling on transfer deadline day in a major twist, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

The Gunners had looked like they would be closing out the transfer window fairly quietly, focusing mostly on outgoings and the one arrival of goalkeeper Neto from fellow Premier League side Bournemouth. Given the exits of Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira this summer, it seemed imperative the north London outfit would need reinforcements out wide, and it now appears the club might be taking action in the dying embers of the window to try and remedy that situation.

"Late Development" Could Arrive Between Arsenal and Sterling

The England international is open to reuniting with Mikel Arteta

talkSPORT reporter Crook indicated that a "late development" could be on the cards, and that sources close to Sterling believed talks were ongoing between Arsenal and Chelsea as they look to thrash out terms late on in the window.

Given that only a matter of time remains between now and the end of the window, it will be a race for the Gunners to get a deal for Sterling done, regardless of whether it is a loan or permanent deal. If they can somehow get it over the line in time, then it would certainly be somewhat of a redemption signing for Edu and co given that they would have been heavily reliant on Bukayo Saka staying fit in particular.

Reiss Nelson Could Depart Arsenal on Loan

The winger is attracting interest from across the Premier League

A cult hero at the Emirates following his incredible winner against Bournemouth just a couple of seasons ago, Reiss Nelson could be set for a late exit from north London. The Hale End academy product has found game-time limited so a move away could be on the cards. Arsenal will need to push through a deal relatively quickly, and just like their own deal to bring in Sterling, will have one eye on the 11pm deadline.