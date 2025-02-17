Arsenal are yet to make a decision as to whether they signing Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has claimed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Sterling joined the Gunners in the summer, signing on loan from fellow Premier League side Chelsea. The deal made financial sense for Arsenal, as they secured Sterling without a loan fee and committed to covering only 30% of his £325,000 weekly wages, amounting to approximately £97,500 per week.

Sterling has faced significant challenges in securing regular playing time under Mikel Arteta. The English winger made a rare start at the weekend, but it was perhaps a forced decision for Arteta. Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli are all currently on the treatment table, leaving Arsenal with limited options.

Arsenal Yet to Make Sterling Decision

Full focus is on the rest of the season

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are yet to make a decision on whether they will sign Sterling on a permanent deal. The Italian journalist suggested that the Gunners are fully focused on the remaining games of the season and no communication has been made on Sterling's future.

Raheem Sterling - Arsenal Premier League squad ranking Metric Sterling Squad Ranking Appearances 4 (16) 18th Minutes Played 285 20th Pass Completion (%) 83.2 16th Goals 0 N/A Assists 1 =8th Key passes per 90 0.8 13th Dribbles per 90 0.8 =6th Match rating 6.29 19th

During Arsenal's most recent 2-0 victory against Leicester City, 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri delivered an impressive performance, further highlighting the depth of emerging talent at Arsenal. In contrast, Sterling's contributions have been limited, and he was the first player substituted in that match, reflecting his ongoing battle for form and consistency.

As the season progresses, both Sterling and the club will need to assess whether making his loan move permanent would make sense for both parties. The former Liverpool man will certainly have to step things up if he's going to impress the Gunners enough to earn a long-term deal.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 17/02/2025