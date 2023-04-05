Arsenal would 'be open to' the possibility of bringing Barcelona ace Raphinha to the Emirates this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old moved to the Catalan giants from Leeds United last year for a fee of £55 million plus add-ons and has become a key player under Xavi in their quest to win the La Liga title.

Arsenal latest news - Raphinha

Lately, Football Insider has detailed that Arsenal are looking into the possibility of making a bid for Raphinha in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have admired the Brazil international for a long time and there is a chance that Barcelona could put the winger up for sale to 'raise funds' amid their ongoing financial difficulties.

Arsenal are not the only club keen to entice the 5ft 9in star to the Premier League, as their London rivals Chelsea have also expressed interest in trying to lure Raphinha to Stamford Bridge in the off-season.

La Blaugrana are believed to want to recoup at least the £55 million they shelled out for his services last July. However, reports from Spain earlier this year indicated that Barcelona could ask for as much as €100 million (£87.3 million) to secure his signature in the event he is sold.

What has Dean Jones said about Raphinha?

Transfer insider Jones believes that Arsenal would be keen on signing Raphinha, though doubts whether Barcelona would be willing to let one of their prize assets depart Camp Nou.

Jones told GMS: "Arsenal are moving on and looking at other players for that position; I'm sure they would still be open to it if Raphinha was genuinely on the market; we know Barcelona need money, but it doesn't seem at the moment like that's the player that they're going to cash in on. I'm not that sure that Raphinha will be going there."

What are Raphinha's stats like this season?

Raphinha has enjoyed a productive season for Barcelona, registering nine goals and nine assists from 38 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also notes that the 26-year-old has recorded an average rating of 7.02/10 for his exploits in La Liga this term, demonstrating his ability to be a consistent performer at an elite-level club with extremely high expectations.

If a return to the Premier League were to be on the cards in the summer, Raphinha has a proven track record in the top flight that will undoubtedly appeal to his suitors. In 2021/22 with Leeds United, he notched 11 goals and three assists from 35 outings and played a significant role in saving the Whites from relegation last campaign.

Although Barcelona will be reluctant to lose his attacking inspiration, it will be interesting to see what the summer holds for Raphinha.