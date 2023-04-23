Arsenal could look to sign an alternative in a “bracket down” from Barcelona winger Raphinha at the Emirates Stadium this summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta could add another wide forward to his Gunners squad in the upcoming transfer market.

Arsenal transfer news – Raphinha

According to Football Insider, Arsenal could move to sign Raphinha this summer after missing out on his services following his move to Barcelona from Leeds United year.

The 26-year-old could be made available for transfer by the Catalan giants due to the club’s need to raise money amid their financial troubles.

Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners could be open on a move for the South American in a bid to strengthen their options out wide.

And the journalist now believes that Raphinha doesn’t want to leave but is a candidate to put up for sale to generate money at the Nou Camp.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Raphinha?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The stories about him leaving pop up consistently, and there is uncertainty over what happens with him in the summer.

“He doesn’t want to leave. I am pretty certain of that. But if Barcelona are going to raise funds for summer spending, he is a candidate for that.

“The next step, though, is to address what his market is. Arsenal tried to sign him, and we will have to gauge whether they would be interested in going back down that path. Another wide forward to bulk up the squad for when they are also in the Champions League is one of the noises I’m hearing - I am just a little sceptical about whether they would invest this heavily in a player to compete with Bukayo Saka.

“I think it is more likely they look for someone a bracket down from Raphinha, given he signed for £55m, and they will look to make more than that on him now.

“Are there any other landing spots for him in England? Newcastle is a possibility. But I also think the player would see that as quite a step-down, given Barca was his dream move. And a twist to that one is that Newcastle also like his teammate Ousmane Dembele.”

Would Raphinha be a good signing for Arsenal?

Raphinha, described as a “magician” by former Leeds teammate Daniel James, has enjoyed a solid debut season at Barcelona, having produced 18 goal contributions in 41 appearances.

And the 16-cap Brazil international has already proven he can cut it in the Premier League, having hit the back of the net 17 times whilst providing 12 assists in 65 appearances during his two-season stint at Elland Road.

However, with the winger likely competing with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka for a place in Arteta’s starting XI, it seems unlikely that Edu would be willing to spend a large amount of the club’s transfer budget on a squad player.

Therefore, as Jones alludes to, the Gunners could look to sign a younger alternative who could provide competition without having the same playing and wage demands as Raphinha.