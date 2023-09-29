Arsenal star David Raya would've received a specific promise from manager Mikel Arteta before joining the Emirates Stadium, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Raya was brought in on loan from Brentford in the summer transfer window and has been selected for Arsenal's big matches since football resumed after the international break.

It's been all change in the Arsenal goalkeeping department, with new boy Raya having seemingly replaced Aaron Ramsdale as the club's number one. Raya has started the previous three Arsenal matches, including the recent clash with rivals Tottenham Hotspur, where the Spanish star impressed with a couple of eye-catching saves.

So much so, teammate and now backup, Ramsdale, was caught applauding a save made by Raya during the first half, as the Englishman attempted to put on a strong face after being dropped. It's been a chastening couple of weeks for Ramsdale, who was ushered out of the starting-11 for Arsenal's game against Everton earlier this month and has not seen his name on the team sheet since.

As such, journalist Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT last week that there is a feeling Arteta - despite telling the public that no decision has been made yet - sees Raya as his number-one choice. And with Ramsdale having been reduced to the substitute bench, there is a feeling starting to grow that this was in Arteta's plans all along.

What has Ben Jacobs said about David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale?

When quizzed about the ongoing goalkeeper situation at the Emirates Stadium, Jacobs admitted it would have caused the Arsenal boss a headache, but he believes Arteta has already made his made up on who keeps the gloves for the upcoming campaign. Suggesting this decision would've been made before Raya signed on the dotted line, the reliable reporter told GIVEMESPORT that the signs don't look promising for Ramsdale:

“I think it's always been Raya’s jersey to lose in the sense that you'd always expect Arteta to speak of two goalkeepers competing for the number one spot, especially when you've got two goalkeepers the quality of Ramsdale and Raya “But Raya in the season before he moved had played every single game, and was probably one of the top three or four goalkeepers in the Premier League. So it's highly logical that Raya, who was sought after by a number of different clubs, including Spurs, who, of course, took a look before they ended up moving in another direction, it's highly probable that Raya asked prior to moving whether or not he was coming as a number one and number two. “I'd be surprised if a goalkeeper of Raya’s quality decided to join Arsenal, unless it was strongly indicated to him that he was in the box seat as long as he continued his form to be the number one goalkeeper.”

What's next for David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale?

Of course, as things stand, Ramsdale is merely on loan at the Emirates Stadium, having joined from Brentford in the recent summer transfer window. That could quite easily change for the £25,000-per-week earner though, as the Gunners hold an option to buy clause in the goalkeeper's contract.

It's rumoured that Arsenal could snatch Raya for the modest fee of £27 million at the end of the season, which may end up working out as less money than they paid for Ramsdale two years ago. Joining from Sheffield United for around £30 million in the summer of 2021, Ramsdale had enjoyed a stellar start to life at Arsenal and was part of the side that almost took Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race.

Such was Ramsdale's importance to Arsenal, the Stoke-on-Trent-born star was handed a new contract by the club just five months ago, which is set to run until the summer of 2026. However, should it transpire that Raya is in fact the first-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal, it's difficult to see Ramsdale sticking around at the capital club.

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

When might Aaron Ramsdale play again?

The good news for Ramsdale is that he may get a chance to impress Arteta this midweek, with Arsenal back in League Cup action on Wednesday evening. Ironically, it's a trip to Raya's old stomping ground for the Premier League runners-up, with Brentford the opponents in the third round of the cup.

However, while it would be a welcome move for Ramsdale to see some game time on Wednesday, should he be picked for the League Cup fixture after missing out on minutes in the Champions League and Premier League, it would likely confirm his rank as second choice in the Arsenal squad.