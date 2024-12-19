Arsenal are reportedly closing in on signing Las Palmas forward Alberto Moleiro, who has an agreement in principle to join the Gunners next summer, according to Fichajes.

Mikel Arteta reportedly sees the 21-year-old as an ‘ideal’ long-term replacement for Martin Odegaard and someone who would ‘boost’ their attacking game next season.

Moleiro’s performances in La Liga have reportedly caught the attention of multiple clubs in Europe, but Arsenal are thought to be leading the race for his signature and are expected to pay £50m to secure his arrival in 2025.

According to Fichajes, an official announcement could arrive in the coming months, but ‘everything indicates’ that the Spaniard will be playing at the Emirates in 2025/26.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Moleiro has scored four goals in 17 league appearances for Las Palmas this season.

Moleiro, labelled 'the next Bernardo Silva', can play in several roles across the frontline and has been heavily utilised on the left wing ever since breaking into Las Palmas’ first team in 2023.

He was first linked with an Emirates move back in 2022 but was then seen as a ‘signing for the future’ before his breakout season at Las Palmas in 2023/24.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal’s reported interest is genuine, given their careful spending last summer.

Despite being heavily linked with a forward signing, the Gunners decided against splashing out big money on a new arrival up front and instead welcomed reinforcements in defence and midfield.

They also brought in Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea on deadline day but have struggled to offer him regular football since – the 30-year-old has played just 146 minutes of Premier League football this term.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Arsenal could add a fresh attacker to their ranks in 2025, but it may all depend on opportunities.

They are unlikely to splash out huge amounts in January but would sign a significant player if a good value deal could be negotiated.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-12-24.