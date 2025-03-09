Arsenal have reached an agreement with Andrea Berta to become their new sporting director. It follows advanced talks last week, as GIVEMESPORT revealed. Arsenal were intent on concluding their process before the late March international break to give the successful candidate plenty of time to bed in ahead of the summer.

Berta was part of a five-candidate shortlist and quickly emerged as the leading candidate. Dan Ashworth, Roberto Olabe and Thiago Scuro were also in the frame. Interim sporting director Jason Ayto was under consideration as well, but Arsenal never made contact with Paris Saint-Germain advisor Luis Campos.

53-year-old Berta will replace Edu Gaspar following his resignation in November and brings a wealth of experience. Arsenal feel Berta can forge a quick and fruitful relationship with Mikel Arteta, who played a key role in his selection. The Italian can now start preparing for the summer window and has been taking English lessons since January to help with a smooth transition.

Arsenal's managing director Richard Garlick, executive vice-chair Tim Lewis and director Josh Kroenke were all involved in the process. And the appeal of Berta is not just in his eye for talent, and ability to land established stars. Arsenal are also understood to be impressed by his part in bringing financial stability to Atletico Madrid.

Berta has an Impressive Track Record

He signed the likes of Griezmann, Rodri and Oblak

During Berta's impressive spell in the Spanish capital, Atletico Madrid won two league titles, the 2018 Europa League and reached two Champions League finals. Berta, who previously worked at Genoa and Parma, helped sign Antoine Griezmann from Real Sociedad for €30m before selling him to Barcelona for €120m. He then brought the talisman back to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in 2021 for €40m.

Berta also landed Ballon d'Or winner Rodri from Villarreal in 2018 for €25m and spearheaded moves for Diogo Jota and Jan Oblak from Pacos de Ferreira and Benfica respectively. Last summer, Berta added Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher, Alexander Sorloth and Robin Le Normand to head coach Diego Simeone's squad in a flagship window.

Berta Already Targeting Four Players for Arsenal

Man United also considered the Italian

It's understood that since leaving Atletico Madrid, Berta has given preference to Premier League opportunities. He was also considered by Manchester United before the now departed Dan Ashworth became sporting director at Old Trafford. More recently, Berta turned down the chance to join AC Milan.

Berta's first task will be find Arsenal a No.9, with groundwork already in place for Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, and Alexsander Isak on the Gunners' wishlist as well, despite Newcastle CEO Darren Earles stating the Magpies would be "crazy" to sell this summer. Arsenal are also pursuing Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi and have Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams on their radar. Berta's experience and contact book in LaLiga could pay dividens in his first window in charge.

