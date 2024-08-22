Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta looks set to add another top star to his squad, with reports stating that Mikel Merino is edging ever closer to becoming a Gunners player - and Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that the Gunners have reached an agreement with Real Sociedad for the signing of the Spain international, saying that the 'transfer will happen'.

Merino has been a stalwart for Sociedad throughout the years ever since his move from Newcastle United back in 2018, notching 190 appearances for the club in La Liga with 20 goals to boot. His solid performances in the Champions League and on the international scene for Spain have brought about real interest from Europe's biggest clubs - and Arsenal appear to have won the race to sign him, with Plettenberg stating that a total agreement has been reached between the two clubs.

Arsenal Reach 'Full Agreement' Over Merino Move

The midfielder is shortly set to move to the Emirates Stadium

The report from Sky journalist Plettenberg has given Merino's move to Arsenal the green light, with the midfielder set to join the Gunners after weeks of negotiations.

Fabrizio Romano stated earlier in the week that Arsenal and Sociedad had undergone club-to-club talks in London, with talks going 'very well' alongside the midfielder asking Sociedad to leave them in favour of a move to north London, with personal terms not expected to be a problem.

Mikel Merino's La Liga statistics - Real Sociedad squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =3rd Goals 5 =3rd Assists 3 =3rd Man of the Match Awards 6 1st Tackles Per Game 2.4 2nd Match rating 7.18 1st

And now that has been finalised, with Plettenberg stating that a total agreement has been reached between the two clubs with a fee of €33.5million (£28.5million) plus €5million (£4.3million) in add-ons being agreed upon.

Reporter David Ornstein has further claimed that the club have completed their personal terms with the 28-year-old midfielder, with a four-year contract set to be signed - alongside the club boasting the option of an extra year should they wish to trigger his deal by an extra year in 2028.

Arsenal have already brought in defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna this summer and with Merino as their second high-profile signing, there could be more additions in store before the window slams shut next Friday - with Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman in their sights, as previously reported exclusively by GIVEMESPORT.

Merino is a Perfect Fit in Arsenal's Midfield

The playmaker will work well with Declan Rice

Arsenal have needed a player who is extremely technical in midfield to come into their ranks for quite some time and Merino does seem like the perfect fit.

Jorginho is currently their closest candidate but he lacks the pace and physicality to really impose himself upon teams, whilst Thomas Partey can do the dirty side of the game, though he is not the best in midfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Merino has made 28 appearances for Spain, scoring two goals - including a late winner over Germany at EURO 2024.

Merino's role will be to work in tandem with Declan Rice in midfield, and with the Englishman having made a name for himself going forward into the final third, Merino will step in and provide the backbone needed to keep the Gunners on the front foot.

Having excelled in a midfield role for Sociedad and Spain over the past half decade, Merino will be the perfect foil for Rice and allow Arsenal side to blossom if they are to compete for Premier League trophies and continental greatness.

Related Arsenal Could Move for 'Amazing' Star After Merino Arsenal could make a move for one "amazing" star once a deal for Mikel Merino is complete.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-08-24.