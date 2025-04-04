Arsenal have made Manchester United winger Antony their priority target to bolster their wing options, according to Fichajes.net.

The Gunners are set to be "very busy" in the transfer market this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to build on a disappointing campaign this season, with attack expected to be a position that is targeted.

Bukayo Saka missed a large chunk of the season with a hamstring injury and with Raheem Sterling likely to leave the club at the end of his loan, right-wing reinforcements are needed and the Brazilian has emerged as a top target.

Arsenal Want to Sign Antony

Brazilian winger shining on loan at Real Betis

Antony left Old Trafford during the January transfer window and moved to La Liga with Real Betis, where he has been in fine form with four goals and two assists in 12 appearances so far.

Those performances have seen the Gunners take the lead in the race for his signature, with manager Arteta viewing him as the 'perfect profile' for his squad at the Emirates Stadium.

Real Betis are keen to keep Antony beyond this summer but are unlikely to be able to afford a permanent deal, with reports suggesting they could look to re-sign him on another loan.

Antony Real Betis Stats 2024/25 Games 12 Goals 4 Assists 2

However, the report from Spain suggests that Arsenal are ready to make a strong bid for the 25-year-old and will not hesitate to gazump the La Liga outfit in order to get a deal for the former Ajax star over the line.

Man Utd are desperate to get the £200,000-a-week star off their wage bill and would sanction a permanent move for him, and it's believed that his future is closer to north London rather than Manchester or Seville.

Arsenal are also looking at fellow La Liga star Nico Williams this summer for their attack, with Andrea Berta having already held talks with his representatives about a potential deal. Leroy Sane has also been linked with a return to the Premier League, but he is more likely to stay at Bayern Munich and sign a new contract.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 04/04/2025.