Arsenal could still make a move to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in the transfer market - and reports have stated that Mikel Arteta sees him as the perfect candidate to finally take the Gunners to Champions League glory, with the club having failed to win the accolade in their history.

Isak's notoriety in the Premier League has improved as time has gone on since his move in the summer of 2022, notching 10 goals in 22 games in his first season at the Tyneside club - which was dogged by injuries. However, with 21 goals in 30 league appearances last season, he's gone even better this time out with 17 strikes in just 22 outings under Eddie Howe - landing a total record of just 48 league goals in 74 games at St. James' Park. And that, Arteta believes, could be translated to the Champions League - with Arsenal readying a bid for his services.

Report: Arteta Thinks Isak 'Can Win Champions League' For Arsenal

There are a couple of jigsaw pieces missing for the Gunners to become a top side

The report from Fichajes states that Isak has become one of the most coveted players in the European transfer market after his performances at Newcastle over the past three seasons, following his move from Real Sociedad - though Arsenal are the club most interested in securing his services.

Alexander Isak's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =7th Goals 17 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.6 2nd Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.51 1st

However, one key facet as to why the Gunners are so keen to bring the Swedish international from the north-east to north London is that Spanish boss Arteta believes that he can be the 'key piece' to make the leap and fight for an all-elusive Champions League honour.

Newcastle, it is thought, won't facilitate his departure - and any negotiation will need to start at the €120million (£100million) mark before they even come to the dealing table. His ability to drift effortlessly through the lines, underrated strength and goal-scoring instinct have seen him become one of the best attackers in the division - and with Arsenal looking for a striker, they see him as the perfect target to increase the team's level, with Kai Havertz their current first-choice.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak played five Champions League games for Newcastle United last season, scoring once in an away clash at Paris Saint-Germain.

Newcastle are aware of any interest, and won't let him go easily as they continue to embark on a project of their own at regular Champions League level. However, a suitable offer could open the door to negotiations, with Arsenal keeping a close eye on the situation - and that could see them move for Isak if he's tempted by a move to the capital.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 13-02-25.

2:02 Related Tim Vickery Expected Arsenal to Sign £21m Striker After Kai Havertz Update Arsenal were expected to make a winter move for Botafogo striker Igor Jesus when his current employers named their price

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.