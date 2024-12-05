Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for midfielder Fabio Vieira next year amid doubts over his long-term future at the Emirates, according to MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel.

Vieira, who is currently on loan at Porto, is unlikely to have a role in Mikel Arteta’s squad next season, and the Gunners are open to his departure just two years after signing him for £32m.

The ‘exceptional’ 24-year-old has made just four league starts since his return to Portugal this season, amassing 13 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and providing one assist.

Vieira, who Arteta 'absolutely loves', will have two years left on his initial four-year contract at the Emirates in the summer of 2025 but is now unlikely to see out his deal.

According to Mokbel, fellow Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares, currently at Lazio, is also expected to depart the Emirates on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

The Serie A club have an obligation to buy the Portuguese full-back next summer, provided certain conditions are met.

Even if a permanent stay at Lazio is not secured, the Gunners will still look to sell Tavares in 2025, as well as 21-year-old defender Marquinhos, who is currently on a six-month loan at Fluminense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vieira made 49 appearances in his two seasons at Arsenal, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Arsenal could also entertain midfielder Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand's departure in January, after he struggled to break into the first team under Mikel Arteta.

The 21-year-old is reportedly waiting to discover what Arsenal will decide on his future, having been denied a senior debut so far this season.

Oulad M'Hand has been named in the north Londoners' matchday squad on 11 occasions and was on the bench for their clashes against Brighton and Atalanta this term.

The Dutch midfielder made eight appearances for the Arsenal U21s in 2024/25, scoring twice and providing one assist in the Premier League 2.

Fabio Vieira's Porto Stats (2024/25) Games 13 Starts 7 Goals 2 Assists 1 Yellow cards 1 Minutes played 653

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-11-24.