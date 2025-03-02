Arsenal are "ready to pay" Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen's £62m release clause this summer, according to reliable journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

The Gunners are in the market this summer to sign a new centre-forward after injuries suffered to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, with Mikel Arteta feeling the club needs a more reliable source of goals to lead the line going forward. Newcastle star Alexander Isak has been earmarked as the club's top target however his £120m price tag is said to be an issue with the Magpies not interested in selling, while RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko is a long-term target also. But Arsenal have now identified another target who could solve their goalscoring problems.

Arsenal Enter Race for Osimhen

Nigerian has a £62m release clause

Victor Osimhen

Osimhen is currently contracted to Napoli but after a summer of sagas last year, the 25-year-old ended up on a season-long loan with Galatasaray after late moves to Chelsea and Saudi Arabia collapsed.

But a move away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium is expected to be finalised this summer, with the Premier League said to be his most likely destination. Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move for the striker once dubbed "world-class" by Jose Mourinho, however the North London giants have now entered the race for his signature and are ready to pay his clause to get a deal done.

"It's been two weeks I was telling you about Man Utd's interest, and it started to travel around the world press. Now I will change the route a bit more south. Arsenal in England is interest in Osimhen.

"Arsenal and Man Utd both want Osimhen. When you put it on a scale, Arsenal went from 51 to 49, day by day, moment by moment until June, they are in the race.

"As of today, Arsenal has officially joined Man Utd in the race for Osimhen. He can be easily acquired in England for his release clause of €75m. Galatasaray also want him [permanently] but they are trying to find the resources to pay. Arsenal are ready to give that now. Man Utd are ready. Paris Saint-Germain are ready. Galatasaray are not ready."

Victor Osimhen (Turkish Super Lig) Statistics 2024-25

Appearances

18

Goals

14

Expected Goals (xG)

13.71

Scoring frequency

99min

Goals per game

0.8

Shots per game

4.4

Goal conversion

18%

Ground duels won

2.2 (45%)

Aerial duels won

2.8 (58%)

Fabrizio Romano recently told the GIVEMESPORT Market Madness podcast that Osimhen will demand that his current Napoli wages of £413,000-per-week are matched by whichever club he joins, and it remains to be seen if the Gunners would be willing to do that.

But with several big departures expected this summer and the striker position being a priority, there aren't many options available this summer better than Osimhen and they will surely have done their homework before entering the race - making this a situation to keep a very close eye on.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 01/03/2025.

Mikel Arteta-1
Related
Arsenal Want to Sign Forward Compared to Benzema With Sesko or Isak

Chelsea and Tottenham are among the clubs also interested.