Arsenal are "ready to pay" Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen's £62m release clause this summer, according to reliable journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Arsenal Enter Race for Osimhen

Nigerian has a £62m release clause

Osimhen is currently contracted to Napoli but after a summer of sagas last year, the 25-year-old ended up on a season-long loan with Galatasaray after late moves to Chelsea and Saudi Arabia collapsed.

"It's been two weeks I was telling you about Man Utd's interest, and it started to travel around the world press. Now I will change the route a bit more south. Arsenal in England is interest in Osimhen. "Arsenal and Man Utd both want Osimhen. When you put it on a scale, Arsenal went from 51 to 49, day by day, moment by moment until June, they are in the race. "As of today, Arsenal has officially joined Man Utd in the race for Osimhen. He can be easily acquired in England for his release clause of €75m. Galatasaray also want him [permanently] but they are trying to find the resources to pay. Arsenal are ready to give that now. Man Utd are ready. Paris Saint-Germain are ready. Galatasaray are not ready."

Victor Osimhen (Turkish Super Lig) Statistics 2024-25 Appearances 18 Goals 14 Expected Goals (xG) 13.71 Scoring frequency 99min Goals per game 0.8 Shots per game 4.4 Goal conversion 18% Ground duels won 2.2 (45%) Aerial duels won 2.8 (58%)

Fabrizio Romano recently told the GIVEMESPORT Market Madness podcast that Osimhen will demand that his current Napoli wages of £413,000-per-week are matched by whichever club he joins, and it remains to be seen if the Gunners would be willing to do that.

But with several big departures expected this summer and the striker position being a priority, there aren't many options available this summer better than Osimhen and they will surely have done their homework before entering the race - making this a situation to keep a very close eye on.

