Arsenal could be looking to sell Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Kieran Tierney in the January transfer window to raise funds for strengthening Mikel Arteta’s squad, former scout Mick Brown has claimed.

The trio have reportedly been added to the list of potential departures as they are no longer considered integral to the squad at the Emirates.

Arsenal reportedly believe funds from their sales could be used to address problematic positions, having gone four games without a win in the Premier League before the international break.

According to Brown, the potential departures of Jesus, Zinchenko, and Tierney, who earn a combined £525,000 per week, would reduce the wage bill significantly in January:

“There are three players at the club they’d be looking to sell, and that’s Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko, and Kieran Tierney. They’re not in the manager’s plans. “When it comes to sales, you have to look at who your assets are. “We know there’s been interest in Saliba, for example, but I think he’s one of the last players they’d ever consider selling for any sort of money. “If they feel they need to raise money, they’ve got these players who they’re far more likely to turn to. “That’ll take a big chunk off of the wage bill and help them to reinvest in strengthening their squad.”

Zinchenko's importance to Arteta has faded following Riccardo Calafiori’s summer arrival, with the Italian defender becoming a regular at left-back and limiting his teammate to just 108 minutes of Premier League action.

Jesus, meanwhile, has been an impact substitute for the Gunners this season, making 15 appearances across all competitions and registering two goal contributions in their Carabao Cup win over Preston last month.

Tierney has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury at Euro 2024, and it remains to be seen whether the Scotsman will play any significant role before the January window opens.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad and last featured for Arsenal in May 2023.

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Saturday, welcoming Nottingham Forest, before facing Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League midweek.

Arsenal's Next Five Fixtures Sat, 23 Nov Arsenal v Nottingham Forest Premier League Tue, 26 Nov Sporting v Arsenal Champions League Sat, 30 Nov West Ham United v Arsenal Premier League Wed, 4 Dec Arsenal v Manchester United Premier League Sun, 8 Dec Fulham v Arsenal Premier League

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-11-24.