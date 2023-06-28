Arsenal are on the verge of confirming personal terms with Declan Rice, having already agreed the framework in principle, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Rice looks set for a move to the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal having seemingly won the race to sign the England international.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

Having been sounded out as Arsenal's primary target this summer, it looks as if the Gunners are about to land Rice for a cool nine-figure fee.

That's according to The Athletic, who claim Arsenal's latest bid for midfield anchor Rice eclipses the £100 million barrier West Ham United have been asking for.

The story claims that the north London outfit have put forward a package worth an overall £105 million, with a guaranteed payment of £100 million, coupled with bonuses worth £5 million.

It could bring an end to one of the summer's most arduous transfer sagas, with Arsenal's direct rivals to sign Rice, Manchester City, reportedly pulling out of the race.

It's claimed by Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail that the Premier League champions are unwilling to match Arsenal's proposal for Rice and will instead walk away from the deal.

A win for the Gunners, whose attention now switches towards wrapping the deal up.

What has Dean Jones said about Rice's personal terms at Arsenal?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones issued a key update about what comes next for Arsenal in the Rice saga.

On the 24-year-old, Jones said: "Arsenal have managed to keep their nerve in this race to sign Rice and the player is excited now about closing out the deal. There has been a difference in the structuring of the fee that remained a small issue but the figure itself is on the money.

"West Ham had told Rice he could move at this level of bidding and now they will open the door for him to talk to them formally and sign off the personal terms, which are already agreed in principle. This is a huge moment and shows just how far Arsenal have come in the last two years, as they have fought off Man City in the transfer market.”

What does this mean for departures at Arsenal?

Having come so close to a first league title in almost 20 years last season, Arsenal haven't wasted any time in freshening up their squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Part of that rebuild includes letting players leave, with Thomas Partey one name linked to an Arsenal exit.

It's reported by Sky Sport Italia that Partey is on the radar of Juventus, with the Serie A giant keen to sign the 30-year-old midfielder this summer.

In addition to that, there is also a growing feeling that Granit Xhaka has played his final game for the club, with Bayer Leverkusen sniffing around the Swiss midfield man (The Evening Standard).