Arsenal could make a move for Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with Andrea Berta keen on activating the release clause of the speedy star, who has burst onto the scene both domestically and internationally over the past few seasons in La Liga, to help with squad depth at the Emirates Stadium.

Injuries have cost the Gunners at times this season; Gabriel Martinelli has suffered from injuries and a lack of form at times over the past two years, Bukayo Saka has been injured since Christmas, whilst a new striker is needed via the injuries afforded to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. The potential of Williams lining up alongside Saka on alternate flanks is a mouthwatering prospect for fans of the Gunners - and with Leandro Trossard and Martinelli potentially acting as backup to the duo, Arsenal could move for Williams in the summer.

Report: Arsenal 'to Consider' Triggering Nico Williams Release Clause

The Gunners have made their case to land the young Spain international

The report by CaughtOffside states that Arsenal are considering triggering Williams' €58million (£48.75million) release clause in the summer transfer window, with the Gunners having been admirers of the Bilbao star 'for a long time'.

Nico Williams' La Liga statistics - Athletic Bilbao squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 4 5th Assists 5 3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.5 1st Shots Per Game 2 =2nd Dribbles Per Game 2.4 1st Match rating 7.05 2nd

Whilst the report states that it looked as though Mikel Arteta's side would make a move for him last summer, interest from elsewhere didn't materialise into a transfer - and the winger, who scored Spain's opener in the EURO 2024 final against England, stayed in the Basque Country.

That may change this summer, however. The north London outfit plan to offer the "game-changing" Williams a deal until 2030 as they look to convince him to sign for the long-term at the Emirates Stadium, and with the lack of attacking options available to Arteta at points in the Premier League this season, it's clear to see why Arsenal are targeting a player of his age and quality.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nico Williams has four goals in 24 games for the Spanish national team.

Williams' contract at the San Mames Stadium has seen him earn around £170,000-per-week, according to the report - though Arsenal are thought to be preparing a strong offer to convince him to the capital, by offering improved terms on his wage in Spain. That, alongside Arteta's vision for the future, could see them take a 'big advantage' in the race to convince the Spanish youngster.

