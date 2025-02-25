Arsenal could reportedly look to complete a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha in the summer transfer window after his solid season in the west Midlands - with the Gunners 'seriously considering' activating his release clause after a stellar Premier League campaign.

13 goals and four assists in just 25 games is an incredible tally for the Brazilian, especially for a team that are struggling at the bottom of the division. It's seen huge clubs register their interest - and a move to north London could prove his worth as one of the best in the league if Mikel Arteta sees a deal over the line.

Report: Arsenal 'Considering' Triggering Cunha Release Clause

The Gunners need a boost in their forward ranks in the summer

The report by Fichajes states that the transfer market is beginning to take shape, with Cunha having piqued the interest of suitors from the Premier League, and Arsenal are one of those.

Matheus Cunha's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =1st Goals 13 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.7 1st Shots Per Game 3.2 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.9 1st Match rating 7.39 1st

The Gunners are thought to be 'seriously considering' triggering his £62million release clause included in the contract he signed with Wolves at the end of January, with the ex-RB Leipzig man having had the best season of his career so far - and Arsenal's immediate need for attackers thanks to injuries across their front line means that the club will be in the market for a front man in the summer.v

With the window approaching, the Premier League's top clubs don't want to miss out on signing the former Atletico Madrid star - and his release clause has opened the door to a potential move. Arsenal, according to the report, are 'in the midst' of establishing themselves as one of the league's top sides and looking to add depth to their attack, Cunha could be the ideal capture, having been called 'sensational' in the past.

His future is hanging in the balance, and teams will be fighting for his signature - with the transfer market set to be decisive for the talented star, who will have plenty of options to choose from at the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha has 27 goals and 11 assists in 74 Premier League games.

Cunha has been able to play across the front three so far during his career, and that versatility could be key for Arteta. Bukayo Saka's injury means that Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri have been used out wide to different effects, but Cunha's ability to play there - and up front - would be vital for Arteta.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-02-25.

1:26 Related Arsenal Make Contact to Sign 'Unstoppable' £50m+ Winger Arsenal could be in the market for a new forward in the summer and one major European event this week could push a deal through

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.