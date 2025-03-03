Arsenal are preparing a contract offer for William Saliba that could see the Frenchman earn on par with the club’s highest-paid players, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Gunners are keen to reward Saliba with a new deal to fend off growing interest from Real Madrid and are reportedly ready to offer him close to £250,000 per week.

Saliba currently earns £190,000 per week, but Arsenal are willing to increase that despite the Frenchman having more than two years left on his contract.

A new agreement could place him in the same salary bracket as Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and the club’s highest-paid player Kai Havertz.

Arsenal Keen on Saliba’s Extension

Could place him among Emirates' top earners

According to Bailey, Arsenal are looking to move quickly and decisively on Saliba’s new contract amid Real Madrid’s growing interest.

The Frenchman signed a long-term deal less than two years ago in July 2023 but is now eyeing another pay increase, with contract talks expected to open in the coming months.

Saliba has been a ‘world-class’ performer for Arsenal in recent seasons, forming an impressive partnership with Gabriel at the heart of the defence and helping Mikel Arteta’s side mount back-to-back Premier League title challenges.

While the Gunners are yet to miss out on another English title this season, Saliba has still been impressive, making 25 league appearances and scoring two goals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have the best defence in the Premier League this season, conceding just 23 goals in 27 games.

Arsenal are anticipating a busy summer transfer window and are expected to target a first-choice striker to address their concerns up front.

The Gunners have lost both Gabriel Jesus and Havertz to season-ending injuries, while Bukayo Saka remains unavailable after suffering a setback in December.

William Saliba's Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 25 Goals 2 Pass completion % 93.7 Tackles per 90 1.94 Minutes played 2,184

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: AC Milan Eyeing £310k-a-Week Arsenal Duo and Man City Star AC Milan are monitoring Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Jack Grealish ahead of the summer transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-03-25.