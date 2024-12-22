Arsenal are reportedly preparing a bumper offer worth in the region of €75 million (£62 million) for Barcelona star, Jules Kounde, in the hopes of bolstering in defense in January, according to Fichajes.net.

Mikel Arteta has earmarked a number of reinforcements to the back-line over the years, with the likes of Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber all sworn in to bulk up the defensive depth in recent transfer windows. However, with Ben White sidelined following a knee surgery in November, there could be space for a reinforcement and the acquisition of Kounde could improve an already-talented crop of defenders at the Emirates.

Arsenal Eyeing Big-Money Move for Kounde

The Gunners are reportedly keen to add another defender to their ranks

Per the report from Fichajes, Arsenal may well be planning one of the transfer swoops of the window next month, with a hefty bid for Kounde thought to be in the works. The Barcelona star could be open to a move to the Premier League, for the enticing prospect of a new challenge, and he has a number of purported suitors in England as well.

Before his switch to the Blaugrana in 2022, Kounde was heavily linked with a transfer to Chelsea instead, but the Blues eventually pulled out of negotiations. Reports last summer indicated that the London-based side could still reignite their interest, and they may be among the clubs to rival Arsenal for the Frenchman in January.

Jules Kounde's 2024/25 La Liga statistics Appearances 19 Goals 1 Assists 3 Pass completion 85.7% Tackles won per 90 1.78 Aerial duels won per 90 1.01

Since joining Barcelona, Kounde has transitioned into being "one of the best on the planet" in the right-back position, and if Arsenal are able to fend off competition to his signature, it would be an impressive coup on their part. However, the Gunners already rank highly in defensive metrics - in fact, they place second for both the least goals conceded (16) and the most clean sheets (6) in the Premier League this term. It remains to be seen whether Arteta and his entourage see this deal as viable alongside other priorities, such as reinforcing in attack.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares New Arsenal January Transfer Update Arsenal have had another solid season and Fabrizio Romano has given an update on their potential January business

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 22/12/2024