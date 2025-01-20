Arsenal are readying a huge offer for Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram, according to Italian outlet TVPlay.it.

Mikel Arteta is eager to add a forward to his squad before the January transfer window closes on February 3. The Gunners are without Brazilian attacker Gabriel Jesus for the rest of the season after he ruptured his ACL against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Bukayo Saka was already on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, and the English winger isn't expected back until March at the earliest. These injuries coincide with a glaring lack of firepower that has long plagued Arteta's side.

Arsenal Ready To Spend Big On Inter's Thuram

Arteta Wants 'Dream Signing' Immediately

Arsenal are reportedly 'ready to go crazy' for Thuram, and that's understandable after they threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Aston Villa last weekend. The Gunners are losing ground on Liverpool, who are surging towards the Premier League title at Arteta's expense.

If the North Londoners are to stage a dramatic comeback story, they'll need a potent goalscorer, and Thuram fits the bill. He has been in excellent form for Simone Inzaghi's Inter this season, bagging 13 goals and six assists in 20 Serie A games.

Thuram's impressive performances at the San Siro have put Arsenal on notice. The Nerazzurri aren't expected to entertain offers for the 'world-class' 29-cap France international during the ongoing transfer window. A summer move is possible if offers of around €70 million (£60 million) arrive.

The 27-year-old joined Inter as a free agent in the summer of 2023 after leaving German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach. He's flourished up top for Inzaghi's side alongside Lautaro Martinez, one of Europe's deadliest attacking partnerships.

Marcus Thuram Stats (Serie A 2024-25) Appearances 20 Goals 13 Expected Goals (xG) 7.16 Scoring Frequency 116min Goals Per Game 0.7 Shots Per Game 2.3 Goal Conversion 28% Assists 3 Total Duels Won 4.2 (51%)

Thuram has over three years left on his contract with the Serie A title challengers. They could be prepared to sell if such offers arrive to help balance the books and alleviate debt issues they have dealt with over the past few years.

Liverpool could be a nuisance for Arsenal, as they have reportedly been keeping tabs on Thuram. Arne Slot could be looking at the Frenchman to replace Darwin Nunez, whose future is uncertain amid links to the Saudi Pro League.

The Gunners had been linked with Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, and there was talk of a potential loan move this month. David Ornstein played this down and suggested the Old Lady are looking to sell the Serbian.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 20/01/2025.

