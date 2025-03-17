Arsenal have set an asking price of £67m for defender Riccardo Calafiori amid interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid, according to CaughtOffside.

Back in July, the Gunners secured the signing of Italian defender Calafiori from Bologna for a reported fee of £42m. Calafiori signed a five-year deal with Arsenal and has become an important part of Mikel Arteta's squad, despite not being a guaranteed starter.

Calafiori's versatility has been an asset for manager Mikel Arteta, allowing tactical flexibility within the team's defensive setup. He can play as a centre-back, on the left-hand side, as well as coming into midfield if needed. The former Bologna man has also shown that he's capable of bombing on and joining in with attacks in the final third.

Real Madrid Eyeing Arsenal's Calafiori

The Gunners want £67m

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Real Madrid are showing an interest in signing Arsenal defender Calafiori. The Italian centre-back would cost in the region of €80m (£67m) if Arsenal were to allow him to head through the exit door in the summer transfer window.

Although Calafiori is an important member of the Arsenal squad, he's only started 11 Premier League games since joining, with the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back making it tricky for him to play regularly. Displace William Saliba and Gabriel at the back is also going to be almost impossible considering the partnership they've built over the years.

If Carlo Ancelotti's side were to arrive at the table with a significant offer, then it wouldn't be a surprise to see Arsenal cash in. Although Calafiori's versatility is useful, he's not a first-choice option in the middle of defence or at left-back this season.

Calafiori, described as 'sensational' by analyst Ben Mattinson, could be growing frustrated with the lack of minutes he's received under Arteta this season. The Italian international has endured multiple injury troubles which has hampered his progress, but Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel, and Saliba don't look like being displaced from Arsenal's starting XI in the long run.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.