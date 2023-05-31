Arsenal are one club Marco Asensio's representatives have reached out to in recent months, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, Aston Villa appear to be the Premier League outfit who are really pushing for the Real Madrid attacker.

Arsenal transfer news — Marco Asensio

According to one Spanish radio station, Arsenal are a contender for Asensio's signature this summer.

The 27-year-old will be available on a free transfer, as his contract expires at the end of June, but Villa are seemingly the club who are most interested.

According to MARCA, Unai Emery wants Asensio at Villa Park and has made it clear to his compatriot that he'll have an important role in his team.

Asensio has made 30 appearances in La Liga this season, scoring nine goals and providing six assists, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about Marco Asensio and Arsenal?

Jones says Asensio's people have been speaking to several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal.

Talking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It'll be interesting to see where Asensio lands. I mean, it was two or three months ago now representatives were reaching out to Premier League clubs, from what I heard, just trying to scope out the market to see what might be available for him here. Arsenal were one of the clubs at that time that was mentioned to me."

Would Marco Asensio be a good signing for Arsenal?

With Arsenal returning to the Champions League next season, Asensio is exactly the sort of player Mikel Arteta's side could do with.

The Spain international has so much experience in the competition, winning it on three occasions. He's also a very versatile attacker who's quite productive in the final third.

In 285 appearances for Real Madrid, Asensio has registered 93 goal contributions (also via Transfermarkt).

He could be a great alternative to Bukayo Saka, who barely got any rest this term.

Speaking about Asensio after a Real Madrid game last year, his manager Carlo Ancelotti was quoted as saying by MARCA: "Asensio is very important for us. He has quality and commitment. He’s a very important player for us and we’ve won tonight via his greatest quality, his shooting."

As of now, it doesn't look like Arsenal are going to be signing Asensio. But if they do, he could be a great addition to their squad at the Emirates and really boost it ahead of the Gunners' return to Europe's elite competition.