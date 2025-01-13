Arsenal have no intention of selling defender Jakub Kiwior in January, despite receiving several offers from foreign clubs, TuttoMercatoWeb has claimed.

The Polish international, who attracted interest from Serie A sides Fiorentina and Napoli earlier this season, is reportedly expected to remain at the Emirates this month and continue competing for minutes under Mikel Arteta.

Although the specific clubs behind the offers for Kiwior were not disclosed, Arsenal were reportedly unconvinced by the proposals, with the 24-year-old now ‘destined to remain’ in North London.

The Gunners are said to have received loan offers with an option to buy Kiwior at the end of the season from clubs abroad, but they are not considering his departure as it would require finding a replacement.

Kiwior Deemed Not for Sale in January

Arsenal keen to keep the Polish international

Kiwior has struggled for regular minutes under Arteta this season, making 14 appearances in all competitions, including just six starts, and clocking up 730 minutes of action.

The 'extraordinary' 24-year-old has mostly played at centre-back but has also been deployed on the left on several occasions, stepping in for Riccardo Calafiori, who missed their FA Cup third-round loss to Manchester United due to injury.

Kiwior, who joined Arsenal from Spezia in January 2023, has a contract until June 2028, putting the Gunners in a strong position should clubs revisit their interest after the season.

Arsenal are unlikely to be overly active in the January transfer window, with Arteta suggesting their winter business will depend on the opportunities available.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will target a new centre-forward following Gabriel Jesus’s injury on Sunday, which Arteta described as ‘a big worry’.

Jakub Kiwior's Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Starts 2 Shot-creating actions 1 Minutes played 327

