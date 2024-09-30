Arsenal have received a major boost ahead of their Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain tomorrow night at the Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Merino returning to full training after recovering from a shoulder fracture, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Merino joined the Gunners from Real Sociedad this summer in a deal that could rise to £31 million if certain performance-related add-ons are met. The Spaniard produced an array of impressive cameos for his national team during Euro 2024, and thrived last season in La Liga for the Basque side, scoring five goals in 32 appearances.

However, the aerially dominant midfielder is yet to feature for Mikel Arteta's team, having suffered a shoulder injury in his first training session at London Colney, colliding with Gabriel Magalhaes. This significant blow coincided with an injury to Martin Odegaard, who has missed recent matches with an ankle issue sustained during the last international break.

However, Arsenal's midfield could be set to be bolstered with the new signing's return to fitness, with Kaya Kaynak reporting that Merino was in full training for the North Londoners today.

Arsenal Receive Huge Boost

'Excellent news' for Mikel Arteta

After scoring the winner in Spain's quarter-final victory over Germany at the Euros this summer, en route to success in the tournament, and impressing for Sociedad last season in La Liga, Arteta opted to make Merino his sole midfield acquisition this summer. Pep Guardiola's ex-assistant reportedly views the imposing central midfielder as the ideal option to slot in next to the likes of Odegaard and Declan Rice in a midfield trio.

However, due to the aforementioned training ground accident, Arteta has not yet been able to take a look at this trio in action. With Kaynak reporting that a return to the pitch for Merino could be imminent, having now taken part in full training, the tactician could be getting closer to fielding his ideal middle of the park.

Highlighting Kaynak's report, Fabrizio Romano described the news as 'excellent' on X:

While it would appear unlikely Merino will be ready to play any part against PSG tomorrow night, given he's not played football since July, it is plausible that the 28-year-old will be in contention to feature against Southampton on Saturday.

Merino's La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 5 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 1.09 Pass Accuracy 76.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.91 Key Passes Per 90 0.72 Tackles Per 90 2.79 Interceptions Per 90 0.58

Dembele Out For Arsenal Clash

The winger has fallen out with Enrique

The potential return of Merino is not the only positive news for Arteta ahead of the Champions League encounter with the Ligue 1 giants, with PSG reportedly set to leave out star man Ousmane Dembélé for disciplinary reasons. The Frenchman is said to have had a falling out with manager Luis Enrique, with reports emerging suggesting the pair had an argument after Friday's game against Rennes.

Dembele has started the new season excellently, netting four goals and providing three assists in six league games for the French champions, so Arteta will be pleased to hear of the dynamic wide man's likely absence.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 30/09/2024