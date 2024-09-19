Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino is nearing his return to first-team training as he is now "a few weeks away" from full fitness following his shoulder injury, Sky Sports has reported.

The Spaniard is still waiting for his first minutes in an Arsenal shirt after joining from Real Sociedad for an initial £27.4m, but he may not be far from making his debut in north London. According to the report, the central midfielder is ‘progressing quite well’ ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League opener against Atalanta and is expected to return in a few weeks’ time.

The 28-year-old arrived at the Emirates after weeks of negotiations, as he was Mikel Arteta’s top target to bolster his midfield options following an impressive summer with Spain at Euro 2024.

The Gunners will be hoping to have Merino back sooner rather than later, having lost captain Martin Odegaard to injury during September’s international break. The Norwegian international faces a lengthy period on the sidelines after damaging his ankle, with Arteta admitting that the damage was "significant" and they would be without him for a "while".

Mikel Merino ‘Progressing Quite Well’

After unfortunate shoulder injury

Sky Sports, reporting live on air, revealed that Merino is growing closer to making his debut for Arsenal after fracturing his shoulder in his first training session:

“Mikel Merino, obviously a disappointment for him picking up that shoulder injury as soon as he’d signed for Arsenal, we understand that [he] is actually progressing quite well and a few weeks away now. “So that will be a massive boost for Mikel Arteta when he comes back to really bolster that central midfield.”

According to a previous report from MailOnline, the 28-year-old was expected to be sidelined for nearly two months, until mid-October at the earliest.

Merino, Odegaard, and Declan Rice’s absences saw Arteta opt for a new-look midfield trio in Sunday’s North London derby against Tottenham, an emphatic 1-0 win for the Gunners.

Leandro Trossard, Thomas Partey, and Jorginho formed the trio in midfield, helping Arsenal secure a narrow victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Gabriel’s second-half effort proving enough to clinch the win.

Following the Atalanta clash in the Champions League, the Gunners visit Manchester City in a top of the table clash in the Premier League before facing Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Cup third round.

Mikel Merino Real Sociedad Stats (2023/24 La Liga) Games 32 Goals/assists 5/3 Pass accuracy 76.2% Progressive passes per 90 5.91 Tackles per 90 2.79 Interceptions per 90 0.58

Arsenal ‘in Early Talks’ with Gabriel

Over a new Emirates deal

Arsenal are in early discussions with Gabriel Magalhaes over extending his Emirates stay beyond 2027, having identified the Brazilian as a priority extension after Mikel Arteta’s renewal, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Gunners are aiming to reward their 26-year-old Brazilian stalwart with an improved deal, as he is currently the 16th-joint top earner in the squad, taking home £100,000-per-week.

Gabriel has been a standout performer for Arsenal since his arrival from Lille four seasons ago, making 172 appearances across all competitions and scoring 16 goals – more than any other defender at the club since he joined in 2020.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-09-24.