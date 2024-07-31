Highlights Marseille have made an offer near €20m for Eddie Nketiah, which will likely be rejected but is closer to Arsenal's valuation.

Nketiah wants to leave Arsenal, and is keen on the switch to Marseille with a five-year contract agreed.

The Gunners are eyeing replacements, with Nketiah surplus to requirements, and are exploring a deal for Viktor Gyokeres.

Marseille have submitted an improved offer nearing €20 million for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, which is expected to be rejected but is closer to what the Gunners want for the player, according to David Ornstein.

Nketiah experienced a frustrating second half of last season, not starting a Premier League game from January onwards. The English forward netted five goals and registered two assists in 27 league appearances, but is now eager to complete a move away from North London.

Marseille have emerged as the most likely suitors, with the 25-year-old reportedly excited by the prospect of a switch to the Ligue 1 outfit. The Athletic's Ornstein has suggested that the French club have returned with an improved offer after failing with an initial bid, with this proposal also expected to be rejected.

Marseille Pursuing Nketiah

The striker is surplus to requirements at the Emirates

Developing through Arsenal's academy after being released by Chelsea as a youngster, Nketiah burst into the Gunners' first team in 2017, netting twice on his debut against Norwich in a League Cup game. Since then, the prolific number nine has made 168 appearances for his boyhood club, spent six months on loan at Leeds and been capped by England.

Now, however, having failed to firmly establish himself within Mikel Arteta's plans, despite being labelled "incredible" by the Spaniard, the Hale End graduate is looking to find a new home where increased minutes on the pitch will be guaranteed. Arsenal are said to be willing to sanction a deal, deeming Nketiah surplus to requirements, with the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus ahead of him in the pecking order.

Writing on X, reporter Ornstein provided an update with regard to Marseille's pursuit of the striker:

As alluded to by Ornstein, it appears Marseille's offer may be in the vicinity of Arsenal's valuation, indicating that a deal could be close to materialising. Given the purported £100,000 a week Nketiah is earning, the North Londoners may be willing to sell at a fee lower than the ideal price someone of his pedigree would go for.

With talks ongoing and personal terms agreed, it would appear to be a matter of time before an agreement is reached between the two clubs.

Nketiah's 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 27 Goals 5 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 3.16 Expected Goals Per 90 0.38 Key Passes Per 90 0.75 Expected Assists Per 90 0.06 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.67

Arsenal Looking at Replacements

Gyokeres has been linked

While the goal for Arteta may not be to directly replace Nketiah, but rather upgrade on him, it is clear based on the volume of links to forwards that this is an area the Spaniard is looking to address this summer.

RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko had been heavily linked earlier in the window, although the Slovenian turned down a move to the Emirates to sign a new deal with the German club.

Last season's Premier League runners-up reportedly hold an interest in Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres and are looking at pursuing a deal for the Sporting man. Gyokeres, who netted 29 Liga Portugal goals in the last campaign, has an £85 million release clause.

All Statistics from FBRef - as of 31/07/2024