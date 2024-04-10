Highlights Viktor Gyokeres may leave Sporting Lisbon in the summer if manager Ruben Amorim joins Liverpool, with Arsenal showing an interest.

Arsenal are seeking a new striker such as Gyokeres, who leads the Primeira Liga in goals, given that Gabriel Jesus has underperformed during his time at the club.

Gyokeres has become in-demand due to his outstanding form in Portugal, with clubs like Chelsea and Barcelona also interested in signing him.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is thought to be targeting a striker in the January transfer window, with their possible list of targets including Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres - and their pursuit of the Swede could well be expedited if Liverpool make a move for current boss Ruben Amorim, with Gyokeres' agent stating he is 'less likely to stay' if Amorim departs for Merseyside.

Gyokeres, who was described as a 'remarkable' signing for the Portuguese outfit, joined Sporting in the summer from Coventry City after an outstanding season in the Championship, and it's proved to be a masterstroke with the former Sky Blues man leading the way in the league's top goalscorer standings having bagged 22 for the season in 27 games. It's seen the side from the Portuguese capital go top of the league by four points with a game in hand, and they look set to win their second top-flight title in just four years under Amorim, who has completely reshaped the club in terms of success.

Gyokeres' proficiency on the pitch has drawn multiple clubs to his talents, including the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona - and with the Gunners in need of a talisman in the summer, he could be a perfect fit. But they could be handed a boost with Gyokeres' agent stating that a move is on the cards should Amorim depart for Liverpool.

Viktor Gyokeres Arsenal Transfer News Latest

Gyokeres is a man in demand after a strong season for Sporting

Speaking to Portuguese outlet Record, agent Hassan Cetinkaya suggested that a move would be more likely if Amorim did leave for the Reds over the summer - with the Sweden international only joining Sporting under the premise that he would be working with the young coach...

"Victor will be difficult to keep at Sporting if Ruben Amorim decides to leave the club. We had eight offers for Gyökeres last summer, and he joined Sporting precisely because of Amorim."

It is worth noting that Gyokeres has a release clause of £86million, which is a huge markup from the £20.5million that Sporting paid Coventry for his services last summer; and should any interested club wish to sign the striker, they would have to break the bank with the former Brighton man having another four years left on his contract. Journalist Pedro Sepulveda has also suggested that Arsenal are 'preparing an offer' ahead of the summer transfer window.

The chance to play Champions League football would likely be high on the list of Gyokeres' demands with Sporting all but confirmed to be in the competition next season, which would make Arsenal a huge candidate considering they are currently top of the Premier League.

Gyokeres Joins Star-Studded Arsenal Shortlist

Viktor Gyokeres is one of many names on their radar

Gyokeres had the breakout of his career at Coventry, notching 17 league goals in his first campaign at the club before following that up with a career-high 21 league goals in last season's Championship - though Coventry fell at the final hurdle with a play-off penalty shootout defeat to Luton Town at Wembley.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Chuba Akpom (28) scored more goals than Viktor Gyokeres (21) in last season's Championship campaign

The Gunners have held interest in plenty of other strikers in recent times, with Ivan Toney, Dusan Vlahovic and Victor Osimhen all reportedly falling under the watchful eye of transfer guru Edu. But with Gyokeres in the best form of the quartet, it could well be that Arsenal make a move for his services hoping that he continues his strong form at the Emirates Stadium in a bid to compete in the title race for the third season in a row.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-04-24.