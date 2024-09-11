Arsenal fans are waiting eagerly for the news on Martin Odegaard's ankle injury, with the Norway star being seen on crutches after crashing to the turf in their 2-1 win over Austria in the international break - and there could be some positive news coming out of London Colney in the coming days, with the midfielder having not picked up a fracture to rule him out for the long-term, according to reports.

Odegaard was substituted midway through the second half of Norway's Nations League clash with Austria, with the win putting them joint-top with Slovenia in Group B3 following Thursday's disappointing 0-0 draw with Kazakhstan. It's the last thing that Arsenal need, with two massive away clashes in the Premier League inside the space of a week with consecutive Sunday trips to local foes Tottenham Hotspur and title rivals Manchester City respectively - and with the Champions League starting up next week, Odegaard will miss all three of those games and more

But the Gunners will still see their captain ruled out for weeks

However, there is a positive in that the playmaker will not be out for the long-term with a fracture - and he could make his return within a month.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Joachim Baardsen stated that Sky had been in touch with Norway's medical staff over a potential diagnosis of the injury - and whilst Odegaard will be out for three weeks, it may not be much longer than that with a fracture out of the question. He said:

"We spoke to the team doctor of Norway yesterday and this morning, and he says that Martin Odegaard is unfortunately out for at least three weeks - and if he comes back after three weeks, that will just be a bonus. "We saw it during the game when the incident happened, and the team doctor said that Martin was afraid. I think he might have been afraid that this was a really serious injury that might put him on the sideline for many months. "It seems that it's not a fracture and that's very positive, but you never know how it looks inside the ankle before you have the MRI scans and that's what he is doing in London now."

Odegaard Will Still Miss Key Arsenal Games

The midfield maestro is out for a vital stretch of the season

Mikel Arteta having to do without his star midfielder is a problem in itself alone - but over the next three weeks, Arsenal have some huge games where they will definitely feel the burden of their club captain's exclusion.

Related Martin Odegaard Will Miss Arsenal v Tottenham Due to Injury Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard is set to miss the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham is a given, as is the Champions League away clash against Italian outfit Atalanta - a tougher game than many would imagine after they won the Europa League and finished fourth in Serie A last season. Odegaard will also miss the away trip to City, which could be pivotal in the Premier League title race with the Gunners needing to pick up points in six-pointers if they are to finally win the top-flight after a 21-year hiatus from the trophy.

A slightly easier reprieve comes after that, with League One outfit Bolton Wanderers at home in the League Cup giving Arteta the chance to field second-string players and youth prospects, before a comparatively easier game in the Premier League at home to newcomers Leicester City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin Odegaard recorded 23 goals and 17 assists for Arsenal in the previous two Premier League seasons combined.

That would mark a three-week period from when Odegaard picked up his injury, which could see the Gunners skipper return - and they will be hoping that is the case with Paris Saint-Germain at home in the Champions League on October 1, which would be three weeks and one day after his injury.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-09-24.