Highlights Arsenal excelled clashes against the 'big six' in the 2023/2024 season, but stumbled against the likes of West Ham, Fulham and Aston Villa, which hindered their Premier League title hopes.

Arsenal did the double over Manchester United for the fourth time in Premier League history.

Mikel Arteta's side secured an impressive 22 points from their ten games against their main rivals in the top-flight.

Arsenal enjoyed the best record in the 'Big Six' mini-league in the 2023/24 season. This included a double against Manchester United and important home wins against title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool. Mikel Arteta's side didn't falter at all in the biggest games of the season, as they boasted an unbeaten record. However, they slipped up with defeats against the likes of Fulham, West Ham, and Aston Villa, which might end up costing them the Premier League title.

There is an increasing debate around which teams are in the 'Big Six' given the increasing wealth and success of Newcastle United and Villa. Despite this, the same six clubs - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, and two Manchester clubs still have six of the seven biggest wage bills in the Premier League. Unai Emery's Villa are the only team to break into this top bracket of the league, with their wage bill slightly higher than Tottenham's.

The competition between the traditional top six teams in the Premier League has been as stiff as ever, but the Gunners have fared considerably well against them. Here are their results against their rivals during the 2023/2024 season.

Big Six Mini-League Table - 2023/24 Rank Team Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Arsenal 10 6 4 0 21 9 +12 22 2 Manchester City 10 3 6 1 18 12 +6 15 3 Chelsea 10 3 4 3 19 22 -3 13 4 Liverpool 10 2 6 2 16 14 +2 12 5 Tottenham Hotspur 10 2 3 5 16 23 -7 9 6 Manchester United 10 1 3 6 11 21 -10 6

Record Against Manchester City

Close

Arsenal picked up four points against their main title rivals, Manchester City. The first head-to-head clash between the two sides took place in October 2023. It was a tightly-contested affair with chances few and far between, but Gabriel Martinelli scored the only goal of the game in the 86th minute to put an early marker down in the season.

The second meeting was on Sunday, March 31st, 2024, at the Etihad Stadium. Arsenal went into the game a point ahead of Guardiola's side and three points behind Liverpool. It was billed as a potential classic prior to kick-off, but it failed to spark into life as there were only three shots on target for both teams in a 0-0 draw. The Gunners employed a low block successfully to stifle City and stop them from scoring at home for the first time since October 2021, as per BBC Sport. Arteta praised his players for taking a big step after the game. He said:

"If you don't win, you're never happy happy. But I think we have made a big step. We have experienced what happened here last year and we have come across in a different way. "We have played a lot of parts of the game in an exceptional way and other parts of the game where we have the feeling we can do much better, especially with the ball in the first phase of the build-up when we didn't have enough composure and patience to play more. "Because after we committed some big, big, big situations to have the chance to win the game."

Record Against Chelsea

Arsenal's match at Stamford Bridge back in October 2023 is the closest they have come this season to losing against a top six team. After finding themselves 2-0 down with 13 minutes to go, it looked like the Gunners were set to lose their first game of the campaign. A goalkeeping error from Robert Sanchez, who inexplicably passed the ball to Declan Rice, allowed them back in the game, though. Rice's goal was followed by a Leandro Trossard leveller in the 84th minute to preserve Arsenal's unbeaten run in the league after nine matches.

When the two sides met at the Emirates Stadium, it was much more plain sailing for Arteta's men. They demolished Chelsea 5-0, thanks to goals from Trossard, Kai Havertz, and Ben White. This was their third clean sheet in four games at home in the Premier League, with the only blip being a 2-0 loss against Emery's Villa.

Arsenal's home Premier League record since April Date Match Score Competition 3rd April 2024 Arsenal vs Luton Town 2-0 Premier League 14th April 2024 Arsenal vs Aston Villa 0-2 Premier League 23rd April 2024 Arsenal vs Chelsea 5-0 Premier League 4th May 2024 Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth 3-0 Premier League

Related Arsenal Could Now 'Look At' Signing Striker This Summer Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners want a forward who can score 20 goals a season.

Record Against Liverpool

The trip to Anfield two days before Christmas was billed as one of the most important matches in the title race. Arsenal started the game at the top of the Premier League, knowing that if they avoided a defeat, they would be top on Christmas Day for the second year in a row. They made the perfect start as centre-back Gabriel scored from a set piece after only four minutes to tame the Anfield crowd. Liverpool roared back, though, as Mohamed Salah equalised in the 29th minute to send the teams level at the break. Both sides came close to scoring the winner in the second half, particularly Jurgen Klopp's team, when Trent Alexander Arnold hit the crossbar after Liverpool had created an attacking overload on a counter attack.

Following a valuable point at Anfield, Arsenal faced Liverpool at the Emirates only a month and a half later. Before the match, the Gunners had slipped five points behind the Reds, so a win was vital to restoring their title hopes. They were unlucky to not go in ahead at half-time, as Saka had scored an early goal, which was cancelled out by Gabriel's own goal seconds before the break. Arteta's side made amends in the second-half as Martinelli and Trossard scored to reduce the gap to the leaders to two points, with the run-in edging closer.

Related Premier League Title Race Preview: Arsenal and Man City Take it to the Final Week Arsenal and Manchester City are neck-and-neck in the Premier League title race, but who will take home the 2023/24 crown?

Record Against Tottenham Hotspur

The North London Derby is one of the most eagerly anticipated rivalries in the country. Ahead of the most recent clash between the two teams in April 2024, Gary Neville claimed that it was Arsenal's big moment of the season. He said: "The north London derby is a game I've loved over the years. It is probably my favourite game that I have commentated on for Sky in my 11 years doing it. It always seems to give us something and I've enjoyed it a lot. This one has so much riding on it at the weekend." The Gunners went on to win the match 3-2 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after racing into a 3-0 lead after only 38 minutes in the first-half.

They also faced each other back in September 2023 in what was Arsenal's sixth game of the season. A brace from Tottenham winger Son Heung-Min stopped Arteta's side from picking up all three points as the game finished 2-2. In the last seven meetings between the two teams in the Premier League, Arsenal have only lost one, which was back in May 2022, when Spurs won 3-0 to help secure the last Champions League spot ahead of their rivals.

Last Seven North London Derby Results Date Match Competition 14th March 2021 Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 26th September 2021 Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 12th May 2022 Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Arsenal Premier League 1st October 2022 Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 15th January 2023 Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Arsenal Premier League 24th September 2023 Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 28th April 2024 Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Arsenal Premier League

Related Origins of the North London Derby Tottenham vs Arsenal is one of the biggest rivalries in world football, dating back to 1913.

Record Against Manchester United

Arsenal beat Manchester United in both Premier League this season, which is the fourth time they have achieved this feat. The first of these was a 3-1 victory at home back in September 2023. They were made to work hard for this victory, though, as Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus scored stoppage-time goals to secure the three points. Their win away at Old Trafford was their second last game of the season. It was a nervy affair in which Trossard scored the crucial goal yet again as Arteta's side held on to win the match 1-0. Remarkably, in all four seasons that Arsenal have done the double over United, they have won the away game at Old Trafford by a goal to nil. With only a game in the season left, the Gunners sit 29 points above the Red Devils, who are currently in eighth place.

Times that Arsenal have done the double over Manchester United Season Premier League Matches 1997/98 Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United, Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal 2001/02 Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United, Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal 2006/07 Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal, Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United 2023/24 Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United, Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal

Related 22 Greatest Arsenal Players Ever (Ranked) Arsenal have had some truly fantastic players play for the club, and GIVEMESPORT has now ranked the 22 best.

Information gathered from PlanetFootball, BBC Sport and Transfermarkt.