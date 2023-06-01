Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson “wants to stay” at the Emirates Stadium amid a contract offer from the north London outfit, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta will identify the players he wants to keep in his Gunners squad this summer ahead of their Champions League campaign next season.

Arsenal contract news – Reiss Nelson

According to The Athletic, Nelson is set to agree on a new four-year contract with Arsenal after it looked like he would leave the club at the expiry of his £38,000 per-week deal this summer.

The 23-year-old has previously rejected two offers to remain at the Emirates Stadium, with Brighton & Hove Albion and AC Milan showing an interest in his services.

However, the academy product looks set to follow in the footsteps of Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale by committing his long-term future to the north London outfit, having impacted the side’s title challenge this term.

The London-born star’s most memorable moment came when he struck a stoppage-time winner in March’s 3-2 home victory over Bournemouth after the Gunners had found themselves facing a two-goal deficit earlier in the clash.

Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that Nelson is “close” to signing a new deal amid approaches for the winger from English and Italian clubs.

And the transfer expert has explained there were opportunities for the wide man to leave Arsenal, but the club and player both intend to “continue together.”

What has Romano said about Arsenal and Nelson?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “There were many possibilities on the market, but the decision was very clear. The player wants to stay. So, the intention is to continue together.”

How has Nelson performed during his Arsenal career?

Nelson has been a reliable presence when called upon by Arteta this season, having hit the back of the net three times and registered two assists in 11 Premier League appearances, despite having played in just 6% of available minutes.

Having made his senior Arsenal debut almost six years ago, the former England U21 international has made just 66 outings for the Gunners, bagging seven goals and providing the same amount of assists, indicating that the Emirates Stadium faithful haven’t been able to see the best of the wide man yet.

But having proven himself to be a reliable option in Arteta’s squad, the Spaniard will be delighted that he has a bit of depth in the attacking positions, which may be required if his side are to compete on both a Premier League and Champions League front next term.

Therefore, this deal could suit all parties as Nelson looks to establish himself in Arsenal’s starting XI next season.