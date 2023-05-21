Arsenal “have made approaches” to see whether they can tie Reiss Nelson down to a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old’s £15,000 per-week contract with the Gunners expires at the end of the season.

Arsenal contract news – Reiss Nelson

According to CBS, Arsenal have made a third offer to Nelson to extend his contract beyond the end of the campaign at the Emirates Stadium.

The wide man has made an impact coming off the bench this season, with Mikel Arteta indebted following his last-second winner in a stunning 3-2 comeback victory over Arsenal in March.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham United are interested in lodging an offer for Nelson this summer as the attack-minded player looks for regular football.

And Jacobs has said there is no agreement between the forward’s representatives and Arsenal yet, but this could be subject to change.

What has Jacobs said about Arsenal and Nelson?

Speaking about potential Arsenal outgoings this summer, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “The last name is Reiss Nelson. It looked like Nelson would be out the door before his Premier League heroics, when it looked like that big late winner against Bournemouth was not only going to consolidate Arsenal as incoming Premier League champions, but it also felt like it was a big individual goal for Nelson to turn the tide and be more integral at Arsenal.

“Arsenal have made approaches to see whether they can sign him. There’s no agreement between parties at the moment, so we'll have to wait and see on that one.”

What next for Arsenal and Nelson?

With the Premier League title seemingly out of reach, Nelson’s strike against Bournemouth looks to have counted for nothing, with Manchester City's blistering form coupled with a drop-off from Arteta's side looking to have cost the Gunners their first league championship since 2004.

The winger will have to evaluate his options come the end of the season, given he is already behind Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in the pecking order.

And the north London outfit will strengthen the squad in the summer after securing their place in next season’s Champions League, which could push Nelson out of the matchday squad altogether.

Having produced multiple effective cameos off the bench throughout the season, Nelson is sure to have piqued Premier League interest in his services and could be tempted on a fresh start away from the Emirates Stadium.