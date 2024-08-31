Fulham have completed the loan signing of Arsenal outcast Reiss Nelson, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested that he will return to the Emirates Stadium next summer as no option or obligation to buy has been inserted in his deal.

Mikel Arteta and Co, after coming ever so close twice on the bounce, have set their sights on toppling reigning champions Manchester City from the top of the Premier League standings and Nelson is seemingly not a part of the club's plans.

Fulham - 24/25 Summer Incomings Player Position Club Fee Ryan Sessegnon LB Tottenham Free Emile Smith Rowe CAM Arsenal £34m Jorge Cuenca CB Villarreal Undisclosed Sander Berge CM Burnley £25m Joachim Andersen CB Crystal Palace £30m Reiss Nelson RW Arsenal Loan

Pivotal to that was trimming the fat of Arteta’s squad and, given how far down the pecking order Nelson appeared to be, Marco Silva and Co managed to secure the forward's services on a temporary basis, but he will not prolong his Craven Cottage stay longer than just this term.

Nelson’s Fulham Move Won’t Include Option or Obligation to Buy

Star set to return to north London next summer

With hours to go in the transfer window and with his Premier League employers willing to entertain a sale, Nelson began to attract interest from a number of suitors across the top flight as the prospect of a move away grew, according to journalist Kaya Kaynak.

A trio of London-based Premier League clubs – West Ham, Crystal Palace and Fulham – eyed a late move for the right-winger, but it was the former who managed to win the race for his sought-after signature and land a Deadline Day deal.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable suggested that the Hale End graduate, 24, is set to return to Arsenal at the start of July 2025 thanks to having no option or obligation to buy inserted into his Craven Cottage deal.

“Reiss Nelson loan move to Fulham does not include any buy option or obligation clause. Back to Arsenal on July 1, 2025.”

Per BBC Sport, newly promoted Premier League outfit Ipswich Town had been in dialogue with Arsenal over a potential loan move for London-born Nelson, but talks were disrupted by Marco Silva and his Fulham entourage as they swooped in on Deadline Day.

Jay Stansfield Departs Record-Breaking Deadline Day Deal

League One side forked out in excess of £15m

In terms of Craven Cottage outgoings, Birmingham City managed to swoop in and steal striker Jay Stansfield from Fulham’s grasp in a deal that saw the League One side shell out north of £15 million, which is a new record for a club in England's third tier.

Three-cap England Under-21 international Stansfield, who netted 13 strikes in 37 appearances for Birmingham last season, emerged as a Deadline Day option for Chris Davies and Co, per GIVEMESPORT sources, and managed to strike a deal before the 11pm deadline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Birmingham had already broken the League One incoming transfer record twice in this transfer window before completing Stansfield's move.

The exciting 21-year-old became a fan favourite among St Andrews supporters throughout his short - but very sweet - stint last term and, despite scoring against them for Fulham midweek, is set to become their leading talisman this season.

