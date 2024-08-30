West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Fulham could all sign Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson, but it appears the 24-year-old's agent has one destination in particular in mind, according to exWHUEmployee. Nelson's representative is reportedly desperate to secure a move to Premier League rivals West Ham, and despite speculation that up to four clubs are interested in signing him, it's a switch to the London Stadium that appears to be the most attractive right now.

Reiss Nelson's Agent Pushing for West Ham Move

Race against time to sign him

West Ham insider exWHUEmployee has revealed the club are being offered "more favourable terms" when it comes to Nelson, and that the winger's agent is actually "desperate" to get his client the move to the London Stadium ahead of some other Premier League sides that are currently rivalling them for his signature.

The English talent has found regular game-time hard to come by in recent seasons at the Emirates, and amid talk of the Gunners pulling off a last-gasp deal for Raheem Sterling from Chelsea, it appears Nelson is understandably looking for a way out of the club to seal some more first-team football for the season.

Given that only a limited amount of time remains in the transfer window, West Ham will have to work against the clock to ensure they get all the paperwork done if they do want to sign Nelson before it shuts.

Carlos Soler Set for West Ham Move

Spaniard set to play under compatriot Julen Lopetegui

In more positive news for West Ham fans, Soler is set to formally complete his move to the London Stadium to further reinforce Julen Lopetegui's options. His arrival from PSG will boost the Hammers boss' midfield area, and will give him the opportunity to partner alongside the likes of Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta in the engine room.