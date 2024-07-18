Highlights Arsenal and Bologna remain in talks for defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The Gunners want add-ons included in the deal, while Bologna ask for guaranteed money.

Bids from Fulham and Crystal Palace for Emile Smith Rowe have been rejected.

Arsenal ‘remain in contact’ over defender Riccardo Calafiori as the Gunners are yet to present a convincing offer to Bologna, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian football insider suggests clubs are in talks but have so far failed to reach an agreement over Calafiori’s £42m transfer fee.

Bologna reportedly want ‘guaranteed money’, while Arsenal hold out for a deal with add-ons included to reach the Serie A outfit’s asking price.

Several clubs in Italy have expressed interest in Calafiori, who is coming off an incredible season for club and country, helping Bologna finish fifth in the league and qualify for the Champions League for the first time ever.

The centre-back’s superb performances have earned him a spot in Italy’s starting eleven at the Euros, where he impressed with solid displays in the group stage.

Despite several Serie A giants declaring interest in Calafiori, Bologna technical director Giovanni Sartori has confirmed the 22-year-old is unlikely to stay in Italy beyond the summer as he ‘will probably go to a different market’.

Bologna Stick to Calafiori’s Asking Price

Arsenal’s proposal included add-ons

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, suggested that Arsenal and Bologna are continuing talks over Calafiori but are yet to reach an agreement over the structure of the deal:

“I know Arsenal fans are keen for an update on Riccardo Calafiori, but there are no substantial changes to the situation yet. Arsenal and Bologna remain in contact but there’s no agreement over the €50m fee. “The issue is that Bologna want guaranteed money while Arsenal’s proposal includes an add-ons structure to get to a €50m potential fee. “Despite what has been suggested elsewhere, there’s no ‘issue’ with Basel: they will receive 50% of the deal, that’s it. Bologna want €50m fixed exactly because they have to give over €20m to Basel, this is the point.”

After announcing goalkeeper David Raya’s signing on a permanent deal, Arsenal are now expected to shift their focus to outfield signings.

Mikel Arteta’s side are rumoured to be targeting reinforcements in defence, midfield and attack as they look to offload several stars in a bid to boost their transfer budget this summer.

Described as ‘one of the best left-foot defenders available on the market’, Calafiori could offer Arsenal versatility as he is able to play both at centre-back and left-back.

Riccardo Calafiori Bologna Stats (2023-24) Games 37 Goals 2 Assists 5 Yellow cards 4 Minutes played 2,796

The 22-year-old could finally end Arsenal’s concerns over their left side of the defence and provide competition for Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior, who both struggled to find their form under Arteta last season.

Bids for Emile Smith Rowe Rejected

The 23-year-old is expected to depart

Arsenal have rejected Crystal Palace and Fulham bids for midfielder Emile Smith Rowe as the offers have fallen short of the Gunners’ £40m valuation, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

After struggling for playing time under Arteta last season, the 23-year-old is expected to depart the Emirates Stadium this summer.

According to Sheth, Palace and Fulham are now discussing whether to present an improved bid for Smith Rowe, who played just 346 minutes of Premier League football last season and registered two assists.

The versatile midfielder is reportedly among seven Arsenal players up for sale this summer, alongside Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Reiss Nelson.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-07-24.