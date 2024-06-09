Highlights Arsenal keen on Zirkzee, facing competition from Man Utd and AC Milan for £34m deal.

Looking for reliable goal scorer like Haaland to bolster attack after spending big on Rice in 2023.

Jesus and Nketiah not cutting it as primary strikers, Havertz also tried out. Zirkzee on radar for summer transfer window.

Arsenal still hold a strong interest in Bologna hotshot Joshua Zirkzee ahead of the summer transfer window opening for business, according to Sky Sports, but they will face stern competition from both Manchester United and AC Milan in the race for his signature.

After being pipped to the title by Manchester City two seasons on the trot, Mikel Arteta and Co are in the market for a leading marksman who can provide the same reliability of goals that Erling Haaland does for Pep Guardiola’s side.

In the summer of 2023, the north Londoners spent big in terms of bolstering their engine room by forking out north of £105 million for Declan Rice. This time around, however, it seems as if they will go all out on a new centre forward.

Arsenal Hold Interest in Zirkzee

Dutchman has £34m release clause

Neither Gabriel Jesus nor Eddie Nketiah have proven they have what it takes to be Arsenal’s primary choice through the middle. Kai Havertz, who has enjoyed a redemption arc at the Emirates Stadium, has also been stationed as their lone number nine at points.

Breaking the news, Sky Sports revealed that the aforementioned Premier League duo have the 23-year-old Dutchman in their sights this summer, while AC Milan are another potential suitor for the young talisman.

“A bit more breaking transfers to bring you as Arsenal and Manchester United both remain interested in Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee amid strong interest from AC Milan. Both Premier League clubs are monitoring developments, and he is one of a number of strikers on both club’s lists. "He's 23 years old is Zirkzee with a release clause of £34 million. Arsenal are keen to bring in a young striker they can develop, having turned their attention away from Premier League players including Alexander Isak and Ivan Toney."

A young prospect at Bayern Munich, Zirkzee has lit up Serie A since joining Thiago Motta's Bologna in the summer of 2022. Opportunites to shine in Bavaria came way too few and far between for the striker - but now he's flourishing in his role in Italy and looks poised to complete a career-defining move in the coming months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across his 58-game Bologna career, Zirkzee has scored 58 goals and notched a further 14 assists.

Zirkzee, Jesus and Nketiah - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Zirkzee Jesus Nketiah Minutes 2,772 1,482 1,073 Goals 11 4 5 Assists 4 5 2 Shots per game 2.5 2 1.4 Dribbles per game 1.5 1.3 0.3 Key passes per game 1.3 1.1 0.3 Overall rating 7.03 6.89 6.53

Aaron Ramsdale Now 'Likely to Leave' Arsenal

Enjoyed just six Premier League appearances in 2023/24

After playing every game of the 2022/23 campaign in between the sticks for the capital club, the future for Aaron Ramsdale was looking bright. David Raya's loan spell, which has now been turned permanent, turned his situation sour with the out-of-favour Englishman now playing second fiddle at the club.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth suggested that he will be looking to move on to pastures new this summer, all in aid of securing more regular first team action. Chelsea and Newcastle United were previously in the running to secure his services, but Ramsdale's eventual destination is unknown at the moment.