Arsenal could be looking to bring in a back-up goalkeeper if Aaron Ramsdale leaves this summer, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

After losing his starting spot to David Raya, Ramsdale appeared in only 11 matches for the Gunners last season and is now likely to seek a move away from the Emirates. Raya, who is Mikel Arteta’s ‘clear number one’, is set to sign on a permanent deal after impressing on loan from Brentford, leaving Ramsdale no choice but to depart.

The Spaniard cemented his place in Arsenal’s starting eleven as he won the Premier League’s Golden Glove last campaign. The Gunners will now activate a buy option included in Raya’s loan deal, making him Arsenal’s first summer signing.

Ramsdale Likely to Leave Arsenal

To keep England's hopes alive

Sheth, speaking to GMS, Sheth suggested that if Ramsdale wants to continue being picked for the England squad, he should consider leaving Arsenal for more playing time:

“You've seen Aaron Ramsdale start last season as the number one. As soon as David Raya came in on loan, he suddenly was not number one, and he only played two more [league] games, and those were the two games that David Raya couldn't play in against his parent club, Brentford. “So Aaron Ramsdale did get into the England squad. Would he get into the England squad next season if he's going to have a season like he's just had this time? It's questionable. “And I think for his own future, he will be looking at his situation and thinking, maybe it's time for me to move on, to get regular first-team football. “So potentially a sale there in the goalkeeping department, and also he could command quite a bit of money for an England international, and maybe then they can reinforce in that area.”

Ramsdale, who joined Arsenal from Sheffield United in 2021, helped Mikel Arteta’s side to finish second in the Premier League last year. And has picked up a reputation for being a "brilliant shot-stopping goalkeeper", as noted by pundit Karen Carney.

He is now expected to switch clubs this summer – Chelsea and Newcastle were both interested in the 26-year-old in the previous transfer window.

Aaron Ramsdale Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals conceded Clean sheets Premier League 6 5 2 Champions League 1 1 0 FA Cup 1 2 0 EFL Cup 2 3 1 Community Shield 1 1 0

Amadou Onana Eyed by Arsenal

As a partner for Declan Rice

Arsenal are also targeting Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer as the Gunners look to bring in a partner for Declan Rice in the midfield.

Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to GMS, revealed that the Gunners have been in contact with the Toffees, but negotiations have not commenced yet.

Onana is among many names on Arsenal’s shortlist, including Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Benfica’s Joao Neves. Romano noted that the Everton midfielder is ‘appreciated by many clubs in England’ after his superb displays for Sean Dyche’s side this season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-06-24.