Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been a "revelation" at the Emirates this season, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The 30-year-old, as well as key defender William Saliba, was absent for the Gunners' draw against Southampton last month, and O'Rourke thinks he was sorely missed.

Arsenal transfer news — Granit Xhaka

Xhaka has certainly been a key player for Mikel Arteta's side this season. He's made over 40 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, it looks like Arsenal could be open to selling him in the next transfer window.

According to the MailOnline, the north London club are prepared to listen to offers for Xhaka, as well as his team-mate Kieran Tierney, this summer.

The Gunners signed Xhaka from Borussia Mönchengladbach back in 2016 for £35m (via BBC Sport).

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Granit Xhaka and Arsenal?

O'Rourke has described Xhaka as "vital" to Arsenal and says they missed him in that costly draw against Southampton.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "He's vital to Arteta's side right now. He's been instrumental in their success this season. He's been a revelation in this new more attack-minded role that he's played in for Arsenal, rather than being the holding midfielder where maybe he's struggled.

"But yeah, he's cleaned up his game, not as many bookings or anything like that. He's got that experience maybe that Arsenal have lacked in these recent games where they've dropped points."

How much did Arsenal miss Granit Xhaka in the Southampton draw?

A lot. They're an excellent team with a lot of brilliant players, including the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

However, this Arsenal side is still quite a young one, with Saka and Martinelli both just 21 years of age. Ultimately, Arteta probably could've done with Xhaka's experience for that game against Southampton.

The Switzerland international has also managed to chip in with a few goals this season, scoring five in 32 Premier League outings (also via Transfermarkt). To put that into perspective, he only registered once in the top flight last term.

Watch: Video shows why Granit Xhaka is so underrated

Xhaka has since returned to action, starting in the 4-1 defeat to Manchester City, a game Arsenal probably had to win after draws against Southampton, West Ham and Liverpool.

Whatever the case, the Gunners star and the rest of his team-mates can be pleased with what they've accomplished this season, with Champions League qualification now wrapped up.