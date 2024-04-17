Highlights Arsenal could sign Georgiy Sudakov from Shakhtar Donetsk to strengthen their squad.

Arsenal could be set to dip their toes into the Ukrainian transfer market again after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk - by making a move for former Shakhtar Donetsk teammate Georgiy Sudakov.

The Gunners went head-to-head against Chelsea to secure the signing of Mudryk after some impressive performances in the Champions League, but they simply could not match Chelsea's financial power and with Todd Boehly offering around £62million for the rapid winger - which could hit £88million should all add-ons be achieved.

The Gunners are still in the Premier League title race and have seen a real upturn in their fortunes in the past 18 months, and this could be a deal that signifies a coup should Sudakov make the move to north London.

Georgiy Sudakov: Arsenal Transfer News Latest

The Ukrainian youngster has been linked with a move to the Premier League

The report by the Evening Standard suggests Shakhtar hold the belief that young midfielder Sudakov will “definitely” depart the club in the summer, following in the footsteps of current Premier League and Ukraine star Mykhailo Mudryk, who left the Donbass club just over a year ago. Arsenal are expected to move for the 21-year-old, but they do seemingly face competition from fellow Premier League rivals Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool. Shakhtar chiefs have been in the English capital this week in a bid to test the waters over a deal for Sudakov’s signature as they expect to lose him in the coming months.

Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin was involved in Chelsea and Arsenal’s tussle to sign Mudryk last January, which the Blues won by paying an initial £62.5million for his services - and he generally acknowledges that Sudakov, who has been described as 'exceptionally talented', will depart with a move to the Premier League on the cards in the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: If Mudryk's fee does hit £88million, he would still only be Chelsea's fourth-most expensive player ever with Romelu Lukaku, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo all costing more.

Elsewhere, outside of Arsenal and Chelsea, Napoli hold a long-term interest in Sudakov. Having had a £34million bid rejected for his services in previous windows, they could’ve reportedly landed the impressive young midfielder for £43m; albeit more eye-catching performances have seen the youngster’s asking price now rise to £60m, which almost matches the fee paid for Mudryk upon his move to Stamford Bridge.

And that could rule in Arsenal's favour this summer, with the Gunners likely to spend vast amounts of money compared to Chelsea who will be battling Financial Fair Play scrutiny in the summer.

What Sergei Palkin has said about Georgiy Sudakov

The Shakhtar Donetsk CEO appears certain his starlet will leave

Speaking ahead of the potential move, Palkin admitted that Sudakov would probably leave in the summer - though he wouldn't sell his starlet for cheap.

“We have had some contacts with big clubs and some are not negotiating with us directly but are getting a feel for the summer environment. “He will definitely move to a top European club this summer. When I was at Chelsea versus Everton on Monday, many people asked me about Sudakov. I told Napoli in January they could have him for €50m plus bonuses, and they offered €40m, but I said to them to close the deal now or lose this unique chance. “Now, it will not be €50m. They would have no chance to do that now because we have many more clubs looking. The most interest will come from English clubs. For me, he will become one of the best midfielders in Europe and the world. "We don’t want clubs to seek discounts because we are at war. An example was for Mudryk. We are quite strong.”

Georgiy Sudakov Would Fit in at Arsenal

First-team opportunities could be tough to come by at present

Primarily seen as a player that can play behind the striker in a role that has been nailed down completely by Martin Odegaard, Sudakov is also adept as a possession-based midfielder in a deeper role of even out wide.

Strength in depth is what Mikel Arteta needs in abundance this summer, given Manchester City's amount of quality throughout the pitch and Liverpool, to an extent - despite the Reds being laden with injuries this season in Jurgen Klopp's final season at the club.

Sudakov may have to play second fiddle for now, only fitting in against teams lower in the division and in cup or European games - but in one of the best young teams in the world, it's a top environment for him to thrive.

