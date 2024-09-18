Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has been spotted back in training after his recent injury, according to journalist Charles Watts.

The Italian international missed Arsenal's previous fixture against Tottenham Hotspur due to injury and the Gunners are now preparing to face Atalanta in the Champions League. The towering defender moved to the Emirates Stadium during the summer transfer window for a fee of £42m, but we're yet to see the best of him in England.

Calafiori Spotted Back in Training for Arsenal

According to journalist Watts, Calafiori has been spotted back in training ahead of Arsenal's clash with Atalanta...

"Players are now starting to come out. Calafiori is back."

Calafiori picked up an injury on international duty with Italy and was sent home before their second game during the break. The Gunners secured an impressive 1-0 victory over rivals Tottenham without him, but Arteta will be desperate to see him back for the game against Atalanta with it being a chance for him to rotate his squad.

Riccardo Calafiori's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking, 2023/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =10th Assists 5 1st Tackles Per Game 1.6 =5th Clearances Per Game 2.5 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.7 1st Match rating 6.99 2nd

The fixture schedule of the new Champions League format means Arsenal are playing on Thursday evening before a trip to Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday. Although maybe not a guaranteed starter for the north London outfit this season, Calafiori can undoubtedly be a strong asset for the Gunners.

Calafiori can play in the middle of defence as well as the left-hand side, but Arsenal currently have plenty of options in these positions. Displace William Saliba or Gabriel from the centre-back position will be difficult considering the partnership they've created, while Jurrien Timber enjoyed an impressive game against Spurs at left-back last time out.

It will be interesting to see how Arteta lines up against Atalanta this week considering the importance of their Premier League clash with Man City on Sunday. The Spanish manager will need to find the right balance to ensure he doesn't rush players back or pick up any other injury problems.

Five Players Missing From Training

Arsenal are preparing to face Atalanta

Although there is positive news that Calafiori has returned to the training pitch ahead of the trip to Atalanta, Arteta's side are still without five players due to injury. Watts has provided another update on the players who are unavailable at the moment, meaning the Champions League clash could come too soon...

"So, Calafiori is the only of the injured players back. No Odegaard, Zinchenko, Merino, Tomiyasu, Tierney. Rice obviously is now back available."

Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Kieran Tierney weren't on the training pitch with the group. Declan Rice has of course returned after missing the Tottenham game due to suspension.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-09-24.