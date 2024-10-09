Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has impressed in his first eight appearances for the Gunners, with The Athletic journalist Nick Miller admitting he was wrong about the summer signing, describing him as "among the most fun players" in the Premier League so far.

Labelled "enjoyably chaotic without being a liability", Calafiori has provided a much-needed confidence boost for Arsenal’s defence on the left in recent matches and even scored a stunning goal in his full Premier League debut against Manchester City.

The Italian international has made a strong impression in his first string of matches, seemingly ending the debate over Mikel Arteta’s preferred left-back by outperforming both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior for the time being.

Calafiori’s versatility was on full display in Arsenal’s recent encounter with Paris Saint-Germain, where the defender was deployed at right-back in the second half and never put a foot wrong in the 2-0 victory.

The 22-year-old became one of four new arrivals at the Emirates this summer, alongside Mikel Merino, Raheem Sterling, and Neto, with the latter two joining on season-long loans. The Roma-born defender signed a five-year deal with the Gunners in a transfer worth £42m.

Calafiori Enjoys Promising Arsenal Start

‘Enjoyably chaotic without being a liability’

Miller, writing for The Athletic, admitted that Calafiori proved him wrong at the start of the season, despite initially believing Arsenal should have invested in an attacker rather than another defender during the summer transfer window:

“I wasn’t really sure about Riccardo Calafiori when Arsenal signed him, partly because if they had £42million going spare it felt like they should have put it towards an attacker rather than another defender who is comfortable shifting into midfield. “But I was wrong: he’s been among the most fun players in the division so far, enjoyably chaotic without being a liability (yet), and has complemented the rest of the Arsenal defence brilliantly.”

Since making his debut in Arteta’s first XI against Manchester City on 22nd September, Calafiori has started in all of Arsenal’s next four matches across all competitions.

The Italian international seems to have carried his form from an impressive year in Serie A with Bologna, where he helped the club finish fifth and qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history, while boasting the third-best defensive record in the division.

Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Goals 1 Pass accuracy % 84.5 Tackles per 90 2.73 Interceptions per 90 1.21 Minutes played 296

Edu ‘Leading Chase’ for Vitor Reis

Gunners among 18-year-old’s admirers

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar is leading the Gunners’ pursuit of Palmeiras starlet Vitor Reis, who has no shortage of suitors in Europe, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

One of the most exciting South American prospects, the 18-year-old is also being closely monitored by Real Madrid and Chelsea – a move to Europe seems inevitable in the near future.

According to Jacobs, Arsenal have had Reis on their radar ‘for quite some time’ and have earmarked the promising centre-back as a future signing.

Reis has already made 15 senior appearances for Palmeiras since making his debut this season, scoring two goals in 1,187 minutes of action across all competitions.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-10-24.