Arsenal target Declan Rice is a "firmer option" than Mason Mount for the Gunners, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Chelsea attacking midfielder is also thought to be on the north London club's radar right now, but Crook has suggested that his England team-mate is the more likely signing at the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal transfer news — Declan Rice and Mason Mount

Last month, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Rice will be a priority for Arsenal in the next transfer window.

Since then, talk has emerged about the Gunners also being interested in one of his England colleagues.

According to Goal, Arsenal are discussing the possibility of signing Mount, who's approaching the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Despite his current Chelsea deal running down, the MailOnline claims that the Blues have already quoted Newcastle United a huge £80m fee for the 24-year-old.

What has Alex Crook said about Declan Rice, Mason Mount and Arsenal?

Crook says Rice has looked like the more concrete option for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the talkSPORT reporter said: "Declan Rice has looked the firmer option. I think they [Arsenal] are his preferred destination. I think Chelsea are monitoring that one as well. Newcastle, if they were to spend big, would be interested. But I don't think they've got the funds to do that this summer."

Should Arsenal still try and sign Mason Mount?

Why not? Mount is a different profile of midfielder to Rice and could be available because of his contract situation at Chelsea.

The Three Lions star has had a tough season at Stamford Bridge, partly because of injury, but he could still bring a lot to Arteta's team.

According to Transfermarkt, in 195 appearances for Chelsea, Mount has come up with 70 goal contributions. When he's at his best, he's a player who can make an impact in the final third.

Playing for a successful club like Arsenal's London rivals and winning the Champions League there, you'd suspect he'd bring the right kind of mentality to the Emirates as well.

The Blues are demanding a lot of money, but you can easily see his price tag dropping. With his contract set to expire, they know pricing him out of a transfer this summer could prove to be a very silly move.

For now, though, it looks like Arsenal's priority is Rice. But after they get that over the line, if they can, it'll be interesting to see who the next name is on their list.