Highlights Richard Keys has labelled Oleksandr Zinchenko's inverted midfield role at Arsenal as "pointless".

Keys feels Declan Rice plays better without Zinchenko in the side and the freedom helps him to utilise his strengths up the pitch.

Despite Kai Havertz's improved form, Arsenal are still on the hunt for a striker with Benjamin Sesko among the targets.

Richard Keys is pleased that Mikel Arteta's "obsession" to play defender Oleksandr Zinchenko in an inverted Arsenal role seems to be over after the Ukrainian found himself out of the side in recent games and replaced with Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Japan international is known for his robustness in defence, while Zinchenko has struggled in that department in high-pressure games against Liverpool and Bayern Munich this season. The Ukrainian is often deployed in the 'inverted midfielder' role from left-back, with his defensive capabilities seemingly overlooked because of his ability to drift up the pitch and conduct the play from central midfield.

Zinchenko's absence has seen Ben White adopt the inverted role at right-back, while first-choice left-back Jurrien Timber's return is imminent after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his Premier League debut on the opening day of the season.

The evolution of the Arsenal side this season has been praised by Keys, who feels "Rolls-Royce" midfielder Declan Rice has also benefitted from Arteta's decision to drop Zinchenko.

Keys: Rice No Longer 'Playing Second Fiddle' to Zinchenko

Rice has played a more advanced role under Arteta since his £105 million arrival from West Ham United in the summer, which has allowed him to get up the pitch more often, and in turn, has improved his record in front of goal.

In 36 league games for the Gunners this campaign, Rice has scored seven goals and assisted nine - the most goal contributions he has ever recorded in the top flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rice has scored more Premier League goals for Arsenal this season than the last two seasons combined at West Ham.

Speaking in his blog, Keys suggested that the England midfielder is suited to getting forward and contributing all over the pitch, rather than being restricted to the defensive midfield role.

He wrote:

"Rice is a Rolls-Royce. I said as much earlier in the season when I blasted him for being Declan Nice. "He was tippy-tappying about in midfield, playing second fiddle to Zinchenko, playing sideways and backwards. That’s not his game. "I know it’s what he was being asked to do, but it was frustrating to see such a talent being wasted. "Arsenal have looked so much better when they’ve played with Jorghino - freeing Rice to get involved all over the pitch. "Thank goodness Arteta’s obsession with Zinchenko, in that pointless inverted role, seems over."

Arsenal's Hunt For a Striker Goes On

Benjamin Sesko is among the Gunners' targets this summer

Despite Rice's goalscoring exploits from midfield this season, the Gunners are still lacking a top-class striker which could cost them the Premier League title this campaign. Kai Havertz's £65m arrival from Chelsea has proved more and more worthwhile by the week, but he is not a conventional number nine who will score 20+ goals per season, like Erling Haaland at Manchester City.

Haaland has scored 25 goals this campaign - despite spending a large part of the season on the injury table - as City bid to win a record fourth Premier League trophy in a row. There is a good chance Arsenal can still win the league this season if results go their way, but it is currently out of their hands, and they need to continue to close the gap on the champions.

Although they have scored more goals than anyone in the league this season, the next logical step for Arteta's side would be to sign a forward, with RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko reportedly among the targets. His £55m price tag could sway the Arsenal board in the favour of the Slovenian, instead of their reported top target Alexander Isak who could prove too costly.

Related Arsenal Eyeing Surprise Move for Wojciech Szczesny Aaron Ramsdale will be looking for first-team football and with that unavailable at Arsenal, it could pave the way for a former star to return

Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 09/04/2024