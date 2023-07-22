Arsenal could bolster an area of their squad “later in the window” after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an exclusive update from the Emirates Stadium to GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar have wasted no time in bolstering the Gunners squad ahead of their return to the Champions League for the first time since 2017.

Arsenal transfer news – Latest

It has already been an impressive summer of incomings for Arsenal, as Arteta welcomes three top-class signings to the Emirates Stadium before the end of July.

The Gunners opened their transfer business by forking out £65m to bring Chelsea and Germany attacker Kai Havertz to north London, increasing the depth in both the attacking midfield and forward departments.

And the acquisition of Ajax and Netherlands centre-back Jurrien Timber followed, who arrived in the capital in a deal which could rise to £38.5m.

The 22-year-old operates as a right-sided centre-half but can play at right-back, offering Arteta versatility in his backline.

And Arsenal’s crowning jewel has been to capture the signature of West Ham United captain and England international Declan Rice, who becomes the most expensive British player of all time by joining in a deal worth £105m.

The 24-year-old midfield enforcer will improve the Spanish head coach’s squad whilst also acting as a replacement for the departed Granit Xhaka, who leaves for Bayer Leverkusen for £21.4m.

However, with star man Bukayo Saka making 48 appearances for the Gunners last term, Arsenal could look to bolster their options on the right wing, enabling the 21-year-old to have a rest throughout the season.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the north London giants are keeping an eye on adding to the right side of their attack this summer.

And Romano claims that Arsenal could move on squad players such as Cedric Soares and Albert Sambi Lokonga before signing a right-winger later in the window.

What has Romano said about Arsenal?

When asked about what’s in store for Arsenal during the remainder of the window, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Players like Cedric Soares and Albert Sambi Lokonga [could be sold]. Players who are not part of the project isn’t correct. But I would say players were not crucial for Arteta at the moment. So, this is why they want to find a solution for them.

“And then I think later in the window, this could be a possibility for Arsenal to add one more player in that position [right-wing].”

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

With the right side of the attack seeming thin behind Saka, Arteta and Edu could be working to bolster that position of the pitch.

Romano, writing in his column for CaughtOffside, claims nothing concrete is decided on the future of Barcelona and Spain winger Ferran Torres.

Back in May, talkSPORT reported that Torres was on Arteta’s shortlist as he looks to increase his options in that department.

Meanwhile, the MailOnline claim that Arsenal are interested in Ajax and Ghana attacker Mohammed Kudus, capable of playing across the front line, but need to offload players first, given their heavy spending this summer.

It seems likely that Arsenal’s interest in a right-sided forward could develop towards the end of the transfer window once they have trimmed their squad.

However, Arteta and Edu will have plenty of options at their disposal as they attempt to go one better than last season and topple Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.