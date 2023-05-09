Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding could be in danger of leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta will look to upgrade the depth options in his Gunners squad ahead of their participation in next season’s Champions League.

Arsenal transfer news – Rob Holding

After William Sailba suffered an injury in March’s Europa League last-16 tie with Sporting Lisbon, Holding replaced the Frenchman in Arsenal’s starting lineup over the following weeks.

However, a drop-off in form and inability to keep a clean sheet has led to Arteta swapping the 27-year-old for January signing Jakub Kiwior in his first-choice XI, with the gamble paying off in the Gunner’s 2-0 win at Newcastle United this weekend.

Pundit Ian Wright has labelled the criticism aimed at Holding as unfair, with the Premier League title race swinging in Manchester City’s favour.

“For some reason, simply because Rob Holding has come in to fill the gap of William Saliba – which is very tough – he’s getting a lot of stick, which is unfair,” Wright said on The Kelly & Wrighty show (via The Metro).

“I think Arsenal and other certain players have dropped their standards which makes mistakes, but for some reason, you blame Rob Holding.”

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Holding is not up to the standard required in a Premier League title race.

But the journalist has suggested that the centre-back has “given everything” to try and “raise his game” this term.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Holding?

When asked if Holding was the centre-back most likely to leave Arsenal this summer, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I'm sure there's some danger there. We know Holding’s limitations, but he's given everything to try and raise his game for this season. I think everyone will appreciate that.”

What has club legend Tony Adams said about Holding?

Despite eventually being dropped for Kiwior in Arteta’s starting XI, Holding has received praise from former Arsenal legend and captain Tony Adams after he stepped up in the place of the injured Sailba last month.

“I love Holding to bits because he has a wonderful attitude, but I watched his last two games against Crystal Palace and Leeds, and he hardly touched the ball,” Adams told The Sun.

“He was so comfortable playing in a team full of confidence and working together as a unit that I reckoned I could have done that job — and I’m 56 years old!”

However, with Sailba set to return to full fitness ahead of next season, Arteta may look to upgrade on Holding with another top-class centre-back option this summer.

But given he has been defended by two of Arsenal’s most prominent figures over the last 30 years, the £80,000 per-week earner will feel he earned his chance at becoming a regular in the Spanish head coach’s starting XI.