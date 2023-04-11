Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding “might actually be quite important” for the Emirates Stadium outfit next season, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners defender has made several appearances for Mikel Arteta’s outfit this term.

Arsenal transfer news – Rob Holding

According to a report in The Sun last month, there is uncertainty over the future of Holding in the upcoming transfer window, with the centre-back finding it a challenge to break into Arteta’s regular starting XI this season.

The Spanish head coach has preferred a partnership of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba when fit this term, with the Englishman limited to bit-part appearances when needed for cover.

However, the £80,000 per-week earner could be upgraded in the transfer market as sporting director Edu looks to work alongside Arteta in upgrading the squad as they aim to cope with the challenge of balancing Champions League football alongside the Premier League next season.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Holding has the chance to become a “real hero” as he covers for the injured Saliba during the league leaders’ run-in.

And Jones believes that the 27-year-old won’t be looking for a move due to the role he still has to play in the Arsenal team.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Holding?

When talking about the future of Holding, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “He's not going to be looking for a move because I think he’s still got a role to play in that team, especially with the number of competitions they'll be in and the amount of games they'll have next season.

“I still feel he might actually be quite important.”

How has Holding performed for Arsenal this season?

Having acted as cover to Gabriel and Saliba, Holding has been restricted to just 20 appearances in all competitions this term, hitting the back of the net once whilst helping the side keep six clean sheets, with cup competitions being his primary source of regular minutes.

An average WhoScored rating of 7.08 for his displays in the Europa League this campaign ranks him as the third-best-performing player in Arteta’s squad, indicating that he still has a role to play in a squad rotation sense.

The 6 foot 2 defender compares favourably with his positional peers in some aspects of his game, ranking in the top 5% of centre-backs across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for aerials duels won per 90 minutes (3.36) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Whilst Holding may not represent the club’s most likely centre-back, the former England U21 international may stick around at the Emirates if he feels he’ll be allowed to impress when the opportunity arises.