Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding’s performances haven’t been “up to the levels that are needed” in the Emirates Stadium outfit’s race for the Premier League title, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners’ recent run of form has taken the race for the league title out of their hands and into Manchester City’s.

Arsenal news – Rob Holding

Following an injury to centre-back William Saliba in last month’s Europa League last-16 second-leg clash with Sporting Lisbon, Holding has been drafted into the side as cover at centre-back.

However, the 27-year-old has failed to keep a clean sheet in his subsequent six appearances, with Mikel Arteta’s outfit failing to win any of their previous four fixtures.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the Spanish head coach is making a strange decision by starting Holding over January signing Jakub Kiwior.

And Jones has indicated that in an ideal world, Arsenal would not have to call upon somebody like Holding at such a critical part of the campaign.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Holding?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Once you start to look at squad depth in positions like centre-back and get down to somebody like Rob Holding, ultimately, you wouldn't be calling upon him at such a key stage of the season, in such big set of matches.

“He plays differently to Saliba, and there's no hiding from that.

“Some of his performances aren't up to the levels that are needed when you're chasing down a league title.”

How has Holding performed for Arsenal?

Wednesday evening’s heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of rivals Manchester City has significantly reduced Arsenal’s chances of securing a first Premier League title since 2004.

Whilst Saliba’s absence has played a big part in the Gunners’ drop-off in form, the blame can’t be solely laid at the hands of Holding, who has faced the task of stepping into the shoes of one of the defensive players of the season.

A tough few weeks for Gabriel Magalhaes at the back has also played its part in the north London outfit shipping more goals, whilst Aaron Ramsdale’s mistake in their 3-3 draw with Southampton set the tone for a disappointing evening for the side last Friday.

However, an average WhoScored rating of 6.33 for his displays in the Premier League this term ranks the £80,000 per-week earner as the 17th-best-performing player in Arteta’s squad, indicating that his showings haven’t been at the level required in a title race.

Therefore, Arsenal may feel that several factors have led to their disappointing run of form, which may have cost them the Premier League title.