Irrespective of club bias, Robin van Persie is one of the most potent centre forwards to ever grace the Premier League, but he once got a three-match ban for clashing with a former teammate in 2016 when he was plying his trade for Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Emerging as hot property for his boyhood club Feyenoord Rotterdam, the Dutch talisman caught the eye of Arsenal in 2004 and went on to carve quite the career in England’s top flight before acrimoniously switching to Manchester United.

The Red Devils, who went on to win the Premier League in his maiden campaign, enjoyed the centre forward at the apex of his powers, and he’s considered the sole reason behind their success in 2012/13 – Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Van Persie is the Netherlands’ all-time leading goalscorer, having notched 50 goals in 120 international outings between 2004 and 2017.

During his time at Arsenal, an eight-year period between 2004 and 2012, Van Persie had the pleasure of lining up alongside the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira – but one of his good friends was a lesser-known star, Oguzhan Ozyakup.

The two lined up alongside each other for four years in north London as Van Persie, a 102-cap, 50-goal Netherlands international, became something of a mentor figure in Ozyakup’s career as he was just an academy graduate.

Regardless of their pre-existing relationship, things turned sour when they both left for pastures new and locked horns in 2016 while Van Persie was playing for Fenerbahce and Ozyakup was on the books of their rivals, Besiktas.

That is evidenced best by when the former Manchester United marksman, widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history, clashed with his former teammate Ozyakup during his side's quarter-final clash with Besiktas in 2016.

It all kicked off three minutes shy of the half-time interval when Besiktas’ Dusko Tosic was shown his marching orders after clashing with Van Persie; and, in retaliation, Ozyakup had some choice words for the Dutchman.

Theatrics between the pair got even more heated as, after Van Persie prodded home the winner in the 72nd minute, he performed a provocative knee slide in front of his former pal – a gesture that wasn’t taken well by the home contingent.

In the aftermath of the fiery encounter, Zaandam-born Ozyakup said that he saw a different side to Van Persie that day: “I was very good friends with a certain player on the field. That changed today. Sometimes you see the real face of a footballer on the field.”

Van Persie, as a result of his involvement and over-the-top celebration, was issued a three-match ban and Ozkyaup, nearly a year after the incident, claimed that they hadn’t swept things under the carpet. Per The Sun, he said: