Arsenal signing a forward during the summer window is "not something concrete" as of right now, with a large portion of their attention focused on completing moves for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Those deals are at the critical stages of negotiations, with the Gunners believed to have agreed on a £105 million package for Rice, and a £38 million package for Timber, as per David Ornstein.

Throughout the window, Arsenal have been linked with a plethora of attacking players, perhaps none more so than Dusan Vlahovic, with the Daily Mirror reporting that the striker is open to signing for the North London club.

However, the business already conducted by the Gunners this summer appears to support Romano's claims that an incoming forward is no guarantee.

The signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea, a player expected to operate in a midfield role but can also be deployed across the front line, already gives Mikel Arteta another option in that regard.

Additionally, 23-year-old Reiss Nelson, who can be used on either flank, has also recently signed a contract extension with the club, suggesting that he is part of their plans moving forward.

As a result, Arteta and the club's sporting Director, Edu, may come to the conclusion that an additional attacker is not necessary at this moment in time.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Arsenal signing a forward?

Romano explained that the club's current focus is on Rice and Timber, revealing that the situation surrounding a potential attacking signing is "very quiet".

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said: "Honestly, at the moment, all these names are not something concrete for Arsenal. With Raphinha but also with all the others it's not something that they are concretely working on right now.

"So the situation is very quiet. I think it's really important to remind that now the focus is on Timber and Rice because these are two very expensive deals."

Why not bolstering the attack could be a mistake for Arsenal

Despite possessing plenty of attacking options, especially with Folarin Balogun returning from loan, not further strengthening their attack could be a mistake from Arsenal.

Towards the back end of last season, Bukayo Saka in particular began to look as though the physical demand of the all-action campaign had taken its toll on him - which is no surprise given he featured in every single Premier League fixture for the Gunners, as per Transfermarkt.

His obvious replacement is Reiss Nelson, or perhaps Gabriel Jesus with a slight change of system, however, both of those options were at the club last season and neither were able to convince Arteta he had the strength in depth needed to rest Saka.

Given his side are now in the Champions League, the level of opponents Arsenal face is only going to increase. As a result, unless Arteta can find a way to afford the 21-year-old some much-needed rest, possibly via a signing, the winger could suffer from burnout once more in the upcoming season.